Report: Redskins Taking Calls on No. 2

The Redskins are apparently fielding calls for the No. 2 overall pick in Thursday night's first round of the draft as first reported by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The last part of that is probably the most interesting to me. "They are listening" would suggest that they simply leaked this information just to drum up business.

Quite honestly, they should be listening and if they are indeed who leaked this to Rapoport, they should have done it before.

I can't help but point out this happened after the Lions let it be known at No. 3 they were open for business and after the 49ers told Adam Schefter that they were looking to trade down and acquire more picks besides the No. 13 and No. 31 overall picks.

The Atlanta Falcons, based on reports, seem to be the most aggressive in wanting to move up from No. 16.

It would not surprise me one ounce if the Las Vegas Raiders are a team that is making a hard push.

They have a quarterback that Jon Gruden does not seem to be in love with. They had a boatload of picks (three first-rounders last year) plus two this year (No. 12 & No. 19) and they are moving to Sin City with a sparkling new stadium.

That screams superstar quarterback or mega-star in my opinion.

Could they be in the market for Tua Tagovailoa and looking to jump ahead of everyone and the Redskins pick??

Stay tuned!

