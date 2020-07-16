Per Adam Schefter, the Washington NFL franchise is taking some steps to examine and possibly mitigate some of the damage that has been inflicted.

Beth Wilkinson has handled some enormous cases in the past and is considered a "power attorney."

Wilkinson of the firm Wilkinson Walsh LLP confirmed via e-mail to this site: "We can confirm that our firm was retained by the team to do an independent review of the team’s culture, policies and allegations of workplace misconduct."

Schefter also pointed out that the organization is upset about how the media has handled the story so far.

Earlier on Thursday, Josina Anderson, formerly of ESPN mentioned that "lawyers are involved" in a tweet sent overnight.

Clearly, the franchise is taking this situation beyond seriously.

