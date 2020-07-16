Washington Football
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Gaming

Washington Hires New Attorney Beth Wilkinson

Chris Russell

Per Adam Schefter, the Washington NFL franchise is taking some steps to examine and possibly mitigate some of the damage that has been inflicted. 

Beth Wilkinson has handled some enormous cases in the past and is considered a "power attorney."

Wilkinson of the firm Wilkinson Walsh LLP confirmed via e-mail to this site: "We can confirm that our firm was retained by the team to do an independent review of the team’s culture, policies and allegations of workplace misconduct."

Schefter also pointed out that the organization is upset about how the media has handled the story so far. 

Earlier on Thursday, Josina Anderson, formerly of ESPN mentioned that "lawyers are involved" in a tweet sent overnight. 

Clearly, the franchise is taking this situation beyond seriously. 

Sign up free, register and join us by voicing your opinion on our community pages and right below!

Chris Russell is the Publisher of this site, a part of SI.com. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ol' Ricky's Washington Football Tales - Boys on the Bus + NFC Least?

Can Washington beat out the Cowboys, Eagles and Giants? Plus, the 'Boys on the Bus'

RickSnider

No Contract as Expected for Scherff

The Washington NFL franchise made the absolute right move with Brandon Scherff

Chris Russell

The Problem with Washington Choosing Warriors as Its New Name

Washington is expected to announce its new team name within the next 48 hours, with Warriors reportedly one of the leading candidates.

Chris Russell

by

Beer is Food

Dak Prescott's Brother is NOT Happy!

Chris Russell

Jeff Scott Promoted in Washington Front Office

Jeff Scott, who has been with the Washington NFL franchise as a scout, has been  promoted in Washington's front office

Chris Russell

Voice of Washington D.C. NFL Team Retires

I worked with and for Larry Michael, the voice of the Washington Football Team for six years. Today he said goodbye.

Chris Russell

Larry Michael - the longtime Voice of the Redskins is Stepping Away

Chris Russell

Ol' Ricky's Washington Football Tales - Road Trips  + Which Side?

There’s nothing Ol’ Ricky liked better than the open road & covering games. Plus, a video on how the pandemic shapes coach Ron Rivera’s roster.

RickSnider

Saving the Red Wolves species ?

Chris Russell

A couple of important notes on "Redwolves" from legal expert

Chris Russell