Reuben Recovering but....

Chris Russell

Will Reuben Foster be a part of the Washington Redskins in 2020?

If he is - what position will he play? 

Perhaps the most important question is this: Will he even be able to play?

Per Rapoport and via Foster's agent, Malki Kawa, Foster suffered  "a torn ACL, LCL and MCL"  last May.  Kawa confirmed that Foster also sustained nerve damage, as was rumored but not confirmed because the Redskins had Jay Gruden handle the dissemination of information.  Foster apparently couldn't feel his toes for the last several months, per Rapoport. 

"He's got feeling in his toes, the underside of his foot, the side of his foot," Kawa said by phone to Rapoport. "The nerve is starting to fire again."

That's great and it's only January but to say the least, Foster has a long, long way to go. 

Nerve damage is very hard, if not impossible to predict. 

I can't imagine he's ready to go before training camp starts in late July, assuming he's still on the Redskins at that point. 

It's not known what Ron Rivera and Jack Del Rio think about Foster the football player pre-injury and obviously the person. 

There's a reason Foster was cut a year-and-a-half after being drafted as a first round pick by a team heading to the Super Bowl, the San Francisco 49ers. 

To think about where that organization is heading and where Foster still has to go, is hard to fathom. 

I honestly have no clue what Rivera will decide to do. By all accounts, Foster has kept his nose clean while under contract to the Redskins but he hasn't played a single down. Not in preseason and certainly nowhere else.

He only costs. $1.69 million under the salary cap in 2020 and there's no future obligation in cap cost or contract years. 

Assuming everything checks out, I believe Rivera and Del Rio should give Foster a chance but he would be on an incredibly short leash with a zero tolerance policy for anything. Accusations, arrests, incidents, whatever. Do not put yourself in that situation. 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of Maven & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

