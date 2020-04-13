Rewinding on the Redskins

Taking a look at the last week or so in the wild, wacky world of the Washington Redskins as we lead you up to the NFL Draft.

I. Ron Rivera met with local reporters for about a half-hour last Tuesday and had a lot of interesting items on the agenda.

A. Rivera said a lot of interesting things as you would imagine including about Trent Williams, Quinton Dunbar and Austin Hooper.

B. With all the rumors about Dan Snyder's involvement, I asked the Redskins head coach.

C. Rick Snider wrote about rebuilding the Redskins and Rivera having patience while the fans and maybe the owner have none.

D. Later, Rivera met with the national media including Jenny Vrentas of TheMMQB and dished on Kyle Allen.

II. The Dwayne Haskins selfie returned much to my chagrin.

Redskins fans were very salty about this saying it was no big deal and another classic case of the mainstream media blowing things out of proportion (sound familiar?).

You're right. No crime was committed. Nothing really bad in any way. Was it a smart, mature decision to bring back something that was a dumb thing to do for no reason? No.

That's the point. NFL people don't like shenanigans like that because when you go to war with someone, you have to know that you can trust them and they won't do something dumb. This was completely unnecessary.

III. Chasing Chase?

A. Is Chase Young the worst of the three choices the Redskins could make? That's what ESPN Analytics says.

B. Young knows he's the best player in the draft, as many have said.

C. Why are no teams below the Lions checking in on Young?

D. One analyst would take Jeffrey Okudah over Chase Young.

E. Even SI.com had some mild criticism of Young.

IV. Trent Williams is still here. Brandon Scherff is too.

A. When will this divorce happen? Why isn't it happening? For different reasons than you think.

B. The Redskins franchise tag player wants to be here and that's going to count for something.

V. Tua Tago-mania!

A. Alabama Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is healthy depending on who you believe and he's also a hall-of-famer before even throwing a pass!

B. The non-stop Tua hype train is out of control!

VI. Predicting the Redskins in 2020.

A, Mike Clay of ESPN offered this detailed statistical projection for the Redskins by player and team in the upcoming year.

VII. Counting down the SI Top 50 Big Board

A. No. 42 - Julian Okwara - Notre Dame - EDGE

B. No. 41 - Terrell Lewis - Alabama - EDGE

C. No. 40 - Jaylon Johnson - Utah - CB

VIII. One more for the road!

Donovan McNabb - Ten Easter Sunday's ago was acquired by the Redskins.

