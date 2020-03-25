Richard Rodgers Joins the Redskins & His Dad

The Redskins signed a second tight end since free agency started on Tuesday night. He's not just any tight end however.

Don't get too excited. It's not Tyler Eifert. He's joining the head coach the Redskins fired last year in Jacksonville.

Instead it's a guy that has played a total of EIGHT games in the last two years but he's very familiar to one of the Redskins newest assistants.

Richard Rodgers was very productive in Green Bay before going to Philadelphia two years ago.

He caught 120 passes on 181 targets for 1,166 yards, a 9.7 average and 13 touchdowns in four years with the Packers.

You might remember this catch:

Rodgers, if healthy, could be a semi-productive option for the Redskins but you can't count on anything.

It will be a family affair on the Redskins this year. The other Richard Rogers is the Redskins new tight end's Dad and he is a Redskins assistant defensive backs coach.

If anything this makes for a great story to have father and son reunited and on the same team.

Washington is stockpiling bodies at the group including recent addition Logan Thomas. It's quite possible they will still draft a tight end in the third or fourth round.

