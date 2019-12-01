Rick Snider's Redskins Report Card

Redskins
The Redskins somehow are (3-9). They beat the Carolina Panthers (5-7) in Charlotte Sunday, 29-21. 

Here's Rick Snider's exclusive post-game grades. 

QUARTERBACK: C-plus

Dwayne Haskins must gain a better feel for pocket pressure. Too many mistakes there. Didn’t find an open Steven Sims near end zone and took an ugly sack. Still, Haskins is improving every game.

RUNNING BACK: A-plus

The Adrian Peterson/Derrius Guice combo was filled with big plays like Guice’s 60-yarder and Peterson’s 22-yarder. Guice gained 129 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries while Peterson gained 99 yards and one touchdown on 13 carries.

WIDE RECEIVER: C-plus

Not many chances for big plays. Just grinding along.

TIGHT END: B

Sole survivor Jeremy Sprinkle is improving, including one very athletic catch. Still, position will be an off-season need to likely replace Jordan Reed.

OFFENSIVE LINE: B-plus

They owned the running lanes in the second half after shaky start.

DEFENSIVE LINE: B-plus

Ioannidis flashed with two sacks. Carolina couldn’t run Redskins that took advantage of injured Panthers line.

LINEBACKER: B

Shorthanded outside with Ryan Anderson ejected and Montez Sweat injured, but unit played one of its better games.

SECONDARY: C-plus

Fabian Moreau is the new hot corner as Josh Norman’s not getting his job back. Unit regrouped after looking awful during quick 14-0 Panthers lead.

SPECIAL TEAMS: A

Dustin Hopkins nailed three field goals. Nice punt coverage by Simeon Thomas to down ball at Panthers’ 1. Nasty late hit to lose Trey Quinn.

COACHING: C

Redskins still trying to do what Haskins does best, but more is needed. Interim coach Bill Callahan failed 2-pointer in first half ran against tradition. D-coordinator Greg Manusky gained a career-high mentions by announcers.

GENERAL MANAGER: F

The only kind of party is a Bruce Allen retirement party?

OWNER: F

He’s now “reviewing” everyone, but does he know what to review?

Rick Snider is an award-winning sports writer who has covered Washington sports since 1978. He first wrote about the Redskins in 1983 before becoming a beat writer in 1993. Snider currently writes for several national and international publications and is a Washington tour guide.

