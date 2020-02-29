RedskinsReport
Riddick on Haskins: "The last coaching staff didn't want him there."

Chris Russell

Louis Riddick doesn't mess around. He's not flamboyant, he's well respected and like most of us that make way too much common sense, he's been held back. 

He hasn't been promoted as fast as others. He should be the lead analyst for Monday Night Football. Maybe he will be, now that ESPN didn't get a chance to dramatically overpay for Tony Romo. 

I'll get off my soap box now. I'd rather listen to Riddick any day over Romo. 

It piqued my interest when Mike Harar, who isn't normally locked into Redskins coverage, saw this:

It immediately got my brain going because again, many of us knew this and heard this, but it was watered down through filters and some were not happy that it was out there, most notably the former Redskins team destroyer, Bruce Allen, along with Dan Snyder.

I didn't need Riddick backing it up to know what I know, but it doesn't hurt. 

We should also remember that Doug Williams, Kyle Smith and Alex Santos were a part of last year's front office structure and are still here. 

Also, Randy Jordan, who still coaches the Redskins running backs and Special Teams Coordinator, Nate Kaczor, was retained from last year's staff. 

How much influence do they have in evaluating Haskins and his future? I know Smith has a ton of juice, as he should. 

Remember a coaching staff (any staff) can be philosophically aligned with the scouting staff and my understanding is that Smith and former Redskins head coach Jay Gruden were tight. 

Could it stand to reason that all of the good and all of the bad that the previous staff saw and thought has been absolutely pushed down to the current staff, which has their own evaluations but walked in with an already knowledgeable base?

This is what everyone has been missing all along. We've tried to point this out time and time again. 

Now - there's all sorts of rumors that the Redskins are circling Tua Tagovailoa with the No. 2 pick and welcome to about two months of complete uncertainty. 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

