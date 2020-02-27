Rivera Continues to Make a Great Impression

The Redskins and Ron Rivera hired Jennifer King a few weeks ago, as the first ever full-time African American female coach.

Rivera seems to do just about everything right. Like this.

The audio was a little bit tough but essentially Rivera was extending an invitation to a unidentified female coach at the 2020 NFL Women’s Careers in Football Forum- an opportunity to come and work with the Redskins a week or so.

Maybe it's not a big deal to you - if you only care about winning football games but Rivera continues to spread the good will that the Redskins are a very different organization under his leadership.

If you treat people right, if you try and do as many good things as you can, often you will be rewarded.

For an organization that has always been looked poorly upon for many different reasons, hiring King and extending this invitation is beyond important.

People want to be around Rivera. They want to work and bust their ass for a guy with his moral compass. Period.

Very few if anyone respected Bruce Allen in this regard, so the Redskins continue to rebuild the broken bridges.

All of this stuff is great, but Rivera knows that he's just laying the groundwork for the next phase of repair.

You're going to hear a lot from Rivera about needing the fans and it will be very interesting to see how the Redskins fan base responds early in the season. I think it will be much better than before but it's going to take more than one win or promise & hope to get them consistently back in the expensive doors.

