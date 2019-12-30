Rivera Contract Negotiations Hitting a Snag?

Could the Washington Redskins pursuit of former Carolina Panthers head coach, Ron Rivera, be hitting a bump in the road?

Maybe.

Per a report from Monday afternoon by Les Carpenter of The Washington Post:

When Redskins Maven presented the report to a source familiar with the situation at around 2:30 Monday afternoon, the source said he was aware of the story and it was amusing to him because Rivera had not even landed in the Northern Virginia area yet for his meeting with Dan Snyder.

For clarification, I asked the source if contract negotiations had even begun yet and he said no.

At 3:50, Redskins Maven & SI.com asked a source involved if the meeting had started yet?

The source, via text, said "nothing yet."

Stay tuned.

