RedskinsMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
Gaming

Rivera Contract Negotiations Hitting a Snag?

Chris Russell

Could the Washington Redskins pursuit of former Carolina Panthers head coach, Ron Rivera, be hitting a bump in the road? 

Maybe. 

Per a report from Monday afternoon by Les Carpenter of The Washington Post:

When Redskins Maven presented the report to a source familiar with the situation at around 2:30 Monday afternoon, the source said he was aware of the story and it was amusing to him because Rivera had not even landed in the Northern Virginia area yet for his meeting with Dan Snyder.

For clarification, I asked the source if contract negotiations had even begun yet and he said no. 

At 3:50, Redskins Maven & SI.com asked a source involved if the meeting had started yet?

The source, via text, said "nothing yet."

Stay tuned. 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of Maven & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Finally, The Bruce Allen Era Ends

IvanLambert

After ten-plus years on the job, we think, emphasis on think, that Bruce Allen is being put out to pasture. Ivan Lambert looks back on ten years of Bruce, a decade of destruction.

Alex Santos, Pro Personnel Director Out?

Chris Russell

According to the Washington Post, the Redskins have made another significant change in the front office. However, Redskins Maven has confirmed that Santos is still with the Redskins as of 4:15 ET.

Report on why Snyder Fired Allen: "Clear signs that quality GM candidates wouldn’t commit..."

Chris Russell

Charles Robinson of Yahoo! had a spin Monday afternoon on why Bruce Allen was fired outright by the Washington Redskins instead of being reassigned as had been previously thought and reported. .

Rivera Inching Closer to D.C. and a New D.C.?

Chris Russell

Steve Wilks, a longtime assistant with Ron Rivera in Carolina, San Diego and Chicago plus a a former head coach of the Arizona Cardinals could be Ron Rivera's choice to be the Redskins new D.C. (defensive coordinator) in D.C. as the two could team up again to try and restore the Redskins franchise.

Training Staff Changes for Redskins?

Chris Russell

Training staff changes are reportedly coming to the Redskins after years of controversial injury rehab programs, treatment, player complaints and a lot more.

Why should Bruce Allen remain?

Chris Russell

Bruce Allen will be out of football operations at least publicly on Monday. The question, according to Bryan Manning is this, moving forward why does he have any role?

Bruce Allen FIRED!

Chris Russell

A day that almost every Washington Redskins fan has waited for is finally here. Only with a twist. Bruce Allen isn't getting reassigned. He's not getting shifted. He's OUT, according to a statement released by the team.

Dan and Alex, Alex and Dan but no Bruce

Chris Russell

By now, you know, things aren't exactly rosy between Bruce Allen and Dan Snyder now that Snyder has done the correct thing and removed Allen from football operations at the very minimum and possibly more. Sunday was one more example of that.

Could Hurney Join "Riverboat Ron" as he & Redskins Court Each Other?

Chris Russell

Ron Rivera is inching closer to becoming the Redskins next head coach with a meeting scheduled for Monday. The make-up of the front office is not exactly known at this point but it could include someone Rivera is very familiar with.

Rivera to Meet with Redskins Monday

Chris Russell

Ron Rivera will meet with the Washington Redskins on Monday a source confirmed to Redskins Maven and SI.com, moments after Ian Rapoport's report that a meeting would take place on Monday.