Rivera Deal Reportedly Done!

Chris Russell

After being wined and dined by Redskins owner Daniel Snyder and other executives Monday night, former Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera is set to become the new Washington Redskins field boss. 

Ian Rapoport from NFL Network as well, reported an initial contract term. 

Honestly, I thought it would be a six-year deal like Kyle Shanahan got in San Francisco but five years is plenty for both sides. 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of Maven & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621. 

Rivera Inching Closer to D.C. and a New D.C.?

Chris Russell

Steve Wilks, a longtime assistant with Ron Rivera in Carolina, San Diego and Chicago plus a a former head coach of the Arizona Cardinals could be Ron Rivera's choice to be the Redskins new D.C. (defensive coordinator) in D.C. as the two could team up again to try and restore the Redskins franchise.

Bruce Allen FIRED!

Chris Russell

A day that almost every Washington Redskins fan has waited for is finally here. Only with a twist. Bruce Allen isn't getting reassigned. He's not getting shifted. He's OUT, according to a statement released by the team.

Smith Speaks!

Chris Russell

For the first time since his gruesome injury, Alex Smith talked with reporters about his recovery and how he is moving forward.

Finally, The Bruce Allen Era Ends

IvanLambert

After ten-plus years on the job, we think, emphasis on think, that Bruce Allen is being put out to pasture. Ivan Lambert looks back on ten years of Bruce, a decade of destruction.

Rivera Contract Negotiations Hitting a Snag?

Chris Russell

Could the expected deal with Ron Rivera be hitting a snag? One report suggests that's the case. However, Redskins Maven has an update that you should be interested to check out.

Alex Santos, Pro Personnel Director Out?

Chris Russell

According to the Washington Post, the Redskins have made another significant change in the front office. However, Redskins Maven has confirmed that Santos is still with the Redskins as of 4:15 ET.

Report on why Snyder Fired Allen: "Clear signs that quality GM candidates wouldn’t commit..."

Chris Russell

Charles Robinson of Yahoo! had a spin Monday afternoon on why Bruce Allen was fired outright by the Washington Redskins instead of being reassigned as had been previously thought and reported. .

Training Staff Changes for Redskins?

Chris Russell

Training staff changes are reportedly coming to the Redskins after years of controversial injury rehab programs, treatment, player complaints and a lot more.

Why should Bruce Allen remain?

Chris Russell

Bruce Allen will be out of football operations at least publicly on Monday. The question, according to Bryan Manning is this, moving forward why does he have any role?

Dan and Alex, Alex and Dan but no Bruce

Chris Russell

By now, you know, things aren't exactly rosy between Bruce Allen and Dan Snyder now that Snyder has done the correct thing and removed Allen from football operations at the very minimum and possibly more. Sunday was one more example of that.