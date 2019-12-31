Rivera Deal Reportedly Done!

After being wined and dined by Redskins owner Daniel Snyder and other executives Monday night, former Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera is set to become the new Washington Redskins field boss.

Ian Rapoport from NFL Network as well, reported an initial contract term.

Honestly, I thought it would be a six-year deal like Kyle Shanahan got in San Francisco but five years is plenty for both sides.

