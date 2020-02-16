Rivera Does Good

New Washington Redskins Head Coach Ron Rivera has continued to spread his wings all over the country representing his new team.

Saturday was a mix of his old team, his new employer and the person he is. The family he's built and the legacy he's left in Charlotte.

The lines were long and overflowing but for a great cause.

The day was a success to raise money and provide support to so many good girls and boys that need a forever home.

"This is kind of our swan song, our last opportunity to really say thank you one more time,'' Rivera said to ESPN and reporters on-site.

Rivera also did talk briefly about football saying that Josh Norman was released by the Redskins and Rivera in an effort to get younger.

How about Cam Newton who missed most of last year with a major foot injury? "I just know a healthy Cam, I would never bet against him.''

