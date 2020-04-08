Rivera Explains Snyder's Role

Is Dan Snyder interfering in the football operations of the Washington Redskins since Ron Rivera and Kyle Smith took over.

That's what Todd McShay of ESPN accused him of. Also, what Stephen A. Smith pointed a finger at.

There's a track record here. It's not a good one. So I get it. People that know and have worked for and with Dan Snyder know the deal.

However - everyone is capable of changing at some point in their lives.

We've reported here at RedskinsReport.com what we were told Dan's involvement or role.

I've been asked about it 20 times or so on the radio on 106.7 The FAN and have talked about it on my "Locked on Redskins" Podcast.

Naturally, I can say something and report something and people are skeptical or they overlook it.

So it was completely necessary for me to ask the head coach via Zoom video conference on Tuesday what Snyder's involvement and role was.

Rivera answered bluntly and I believe, honestly, even though I would caution everyone to understand that there's always a chance that football people could be covering for one another. I don't think Rivera is really capable of being anything other than honest and articulate.

“I’ve probably talked with him daily to every other day. And really it’s about what we’re doing, what we’re planning on doing, what’s happening, more so than anything else," Rivera explained to RedskinsReport.com and other reporters.

"I think the biggest thing that he’s really asked is really that he wants to be informed, more so than just turning it over and turning a blind eye. I think he did the laissez faire thing where he was hands off, out of the way, so he just wants to know, and that’s all that it is. We talk through things, I’ve asked him for advice on certain things and certain issues. For the most part he’s letting us do our thing. He’ll call in and just ask how things are going, what do you think, where are you guys now, more so than anything else.

"Like I said the conversation is daily, to almost every other day. It’s been good, it really has. He’s not here to impose his will or anything like that he’s here just to make sure we have the tools that gives us the opportunity to do our jobs.”

So there you have it. If you don't believe our reporting, that's fine but hopefully you will believe what the new head coach and No. 1 football operations man, someone universally respected in the NFL, had to say about Dan Snyder's current role.

As I've stressed all along, the Redskins haven't played a single game yet so we will keep monitoring, but Snyder's involvement and fingerprints were all over the Donovan McNabb acquisition 3.5 months into Mike Shanahan's tenure in 2010.

We all know what has been reported: Everyone knows about Dwayne Haskins' selection last year.

Here's the thing: You can't tell an owner as frustrated as Snyder has been to keep his hands completely out of the cookie jar, but you can work with him to keep him involved and at a distance.

I truly don't believe Snyder is ordering them to do anything. This was a big problem in the past but I can't imagine he hired Rivera, a man that the NFL has universal admiration for and then three months in, is chopping him down at the knees.

Make no mistake: Snyder got a ton of advice and counsel on who to hire. He chose Rivera because many recommended Rivera for his style and impeccable way of handling his business.

That's it. People can change if you handle them correctly.

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.