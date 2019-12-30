RedskinsMaven
Rivera Inching Closer to D.C. and a New D.C.?

Chris Russell

Ron Rivera is on his way  to the Washington D.C. area, to meet with the Redskins as we reported here Sunday night, as of about 1 PM ET Monday afternoon, according to a report from Michael Silver of NFL Network and NFL Media. 

Silver did an outstanding feature on the likely soon to be Redskins head coach late last week. 

It's fully expected that Rivera will take the job late Monday night or perhaps Tuesday. 

Upon taking the job and perhaps even before, Rivera will have to identify his staff. According to Michael Phillips of the Richmond Times-Dispatch, former Carolina defensive coordinator, Arizona Cardinals head coach and Cleveland Browns assistant, Steve Wilks will join Rivera as the Redskins new defensive coordinator and possibly assistant head coach, a title he held in Carolina. 

Wilks was fired after one year with the Cardinals and joined the Browns as their defensive coordinator, replacing Gregg Williams. 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of Maven & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. 

