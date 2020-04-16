Rivera Leads the Way

RedskinsReport
Chris Russell

The event was a "Virtual Leadership Luncheon" hosted by the Loudoun County Chamber of Commerce in conjunction with the Washington Redskins. 

Washington Redskins Head Coach Ron Rivera was joined by Larry Michael, the radio play by play voice of the Redskins and Chief Content Officer/Senior Vice President for the organization. 

Virtual Leadership Luncheon with Redskins Coach Ron Rivera

The Official Facebook Group for the Loudoun County Chamber of Commerce Join us LIVE on Thursday, April 16 for our Redskins Virtual Leadership Luncheon featuring Head Coach Ron Rivera! We'll go...

Any time we get to hear from the new Redskins head coach is still refreshing and more than valuable. 

Here are some of the highlights from RedskinsReport.com coverage and other reporters who were on the call. 

The Redskins pre-draft position by position meetings are now done per Rivera. 

He talked about building his staff starting with Jack Del Rio and later admitted the top mistake he made in his firs run at Carolina was not having another experienced head coach on his staff. 

It was a leadership luncheon so naturally the subject of learning how to be a leader and defining leadership was asked. Rivera, as you would imagine, was very good. 

One of the more interesting/awkward parts of the chat was when this happened courtesy of Matt Paras from the Washington Times:

And then Ron ended it with swag! Remember Happy Thanksgiving??? 

From Michael Phillips of the Richmond Times-Dispatch

Happy Thanksgiving GIF from Happy GIFs

What do you think Redskins fans?

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

