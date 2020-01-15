Rivera & Redskins Remember Kuechly

When Carolina Panthers stud linebacker Luke Kuechly stunned the football world Tuesday night with an emotional video retirement announcement, the first guy I thought of was Ron Rivera.

The new Redskins head coach drafted Kuechly to kick-start his brilliant career and Rivera was more than sentimental on twitter late Tuesday night about his former inside linebacker.

Dwayne Haskins was the Redskins starting quarterback for Rivera's last game with the Panthers and as it turns out -- the one and only time he would face Kuechly.

Derrius Guice had a monster game against Kuechly and the Panthers run defense which struggled for most of the year. The charismatic Guice also saluted Kuechly.

A former Redskins great, London Fletcher, who lives in the Charlotte area and knows the position better than most saluted Kuechly.

Now the question is this: Does Kuechly want to coach? If so, I think there might be a new staff being put together in Washington that could benefit.

