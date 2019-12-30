Rivera to Meet with Redskins Monday

As soon as the Redskins locked up the No. 2 overall pick on Sunday night in a blowout loss to the Dallas Cowboys, the Redskins officially moved on their future.

Redskins Maven and SI.com sources confirmed that former Panthers coach Ron Rivera will meet with the Redskins on Monday. The story was initially reported by NFL Network.

Julie Donaldson of NBC Sports Washington added some interesting detail on the future of the front office. On Saturday night, we posed this question about the potential makeup of the Redskins front office.

A source said Saturday that Rivera was "very interested" in the Redskins job and he has clearly emerged as the favorite.

Adam Schefter of ESPN also added his outstanding reporting to the developing situation with the Redskins.

The source mentioned that the meeting would "likely" take place in Northern Virginia but the exact location is not known.

