RedskinsMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
Gaming

Riverboat Ron is Officially the New Redskins Head Coach!

Chris Russell

It's official! "Riverboat Ron" Rivera is the new head coach of the Washington Redskins. 

Rivera added this on his official twitter account, which seems refreshing, weird and cool all at the same time that the new Redskins boss man has embraced social media. 

Oh and there's a new logo courtesy of ol' "Riverboat Ron" that he debuted. 

Riverboat Ron Logo.jfif
Ron Rivera @RiverboatRonHC

The Redskins officially announced what was formalized yesterday morning. They'll introduce Rivera Thursday at 2 PM. 

“After several meetings with Coach Rivera, it was clear he is the right person to bring winning football back to Washington D.C.,” Redskins Owner Dan Snyder said via press release.  “He is widely respected around the league as a man of great integrity and has proven to be one of the finest coaches in the country.”

It's not official yet, but it certainly seems like Jack Del Rio will be joining him as defensive coordinator. 

Also, Rivera will apparently be meeting shortly with offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell to see if BOTH sides can move forward. 

There were conflicting reports yesterday that Senior Vice President of Football Operations Eric Schaffer was fired, however that turned out to be untrue or at least very preliminary. 

On Monday, conflicting reports emerged on Redskins Pro Personnel Director, Alex Santos. 

Clearly, either someone is testing out who is leaking reports inside Redskins Park or people are jumping to conclusions. 

It seems like Rivera, correctly, will take his time to evaluate who he wants to work with and who he doesn't. 

I have ZERO problem with this and I am also glad that he's not immediately firing people that he doesn't know, hasn't worked with or maybe doesn't have an obvious replacement for (Del Rio for Greg Manusky). 

It also shows that Dan Snyder is listening and correctly allowing the culture changer to run the show. As he should.

There's a new sheriff in town and he's here to clean up a mess. It's Riverboat Ron and it's 2020! Happy New Year, Redskins fans! Happy new decade Redskins fans. This one can't be as destructive as the last one. 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of Maven & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Rivera Deal Reportedly Done!

Chris Russell

Ron Rivera is reportedly set to join the Washington Redskins on a five-year deal per two reports from the NFL Network.

Inside the Numbers: Jack Del Rio

Chris Russell

Jack Del Rio, a two-time defensive coordinator and head coach appears to be close to joining the Washington Redskins and Ron Rivera as his defensive coordinator. Here's an initial look at some numbers and ranks from Del Rio's past.

AP Wants Back & Maybe with Trent?

Chris Russell

Redskins running back Adrian Peterson hopes to return for year number three with the burgundy and gold. He'll be 35 and in the final year of his contract. Perhaps he'll have his friend and business partner back?

Redskins SVP of Football Ops Eric Schaffer STILL EMPLOYED!

Chris Russell

It's been an insane Tuesday already as Ron Rivera was reportedly hired and then longtime Redskins broadcaster and former player, Rick "Doc" Walker, initially reported that SVP of Football Operations, Eric Schaffer, was let go by the Redskins. Doc later corrected his reporting. Here's the details.

Rivera Inching Closer to D.C. and a New D.C.?

Chris Russell

Steve Wilks, a longtime assistant with Ron Rivera in Carolina, San Diego and Chicago plus a a former head coach of the Arizona Cardinals could be Ron Rivera's choice to be the Redskins new D.C. (defensive coordinator) in D.C. as the two could team up again to try and restore the Redskins franchise.

Ron Rivera Running the Redskins Without Wilks? KOC?

Chris Russell

It was widely thought that Steve Wilks, Ron Rivera's long-time defensive assistant in Carolina would join him in Washington. However, according to an ESPN report Tuesday morning, that is not expected to happen.

Bruce Allen FIRED!

Chris Russell

A day that almost every Washington Redskins fan has waited for is finally here. Only with a twist. Bruce Allen isn't getting reassigned. He's not getting shifted. He's OUT, according to a statement released by the team.

Smith Speaks!

Chris Russell

For the first time since his gruesome injury, Alex Smith talked with reporters about his recovery and how he is moving forward.

Finally, The Bruce Allen Era Ends

IvanLambert

After ten-plus years on the job, we think, emphasis on think, that Bruce Allen is being put out to pasture. Ivan Lambert looks back on ten years of Bruce, a decade of destruction.

Rivera Contract Negotiations Hitting a Snag?

Chris Russell

Could the expected deal with Ron Rivera be hitting a snag? One report suggests that's the case. However, Redskins Maven has an update that you should be interested to check out.