Riverboat Ron is Officially the New Redskins Head Coach!

It's official! "Riverboat Ron" Rivera is the new head coach of the Washington Redskins.

Rivera added this on his official twitter account, which seems refreshing, weird and cool all at the same time that the new Redskins boss man has embraced social media.

Oh and there's a new logo courtesy of ol' "Riverboat Ron" that he debuted.

Ron Rivera @RiverboatRonHC

The Redskins officially announced what was formalized yesterday morning. They'll introduce Rivera Thursday at 2 PM.

“After several meetings with Coach Rivera, it was clear he is the right person to bring winning football back to Washington D.C.,” Redskins Owner Dan Snyder said via press release. “He is widely respected around the league as a man of great integrity and has proven to be one of the finest coaches in the country.”

It's not official yet, but it certainly seems like Jack Del Rio will be joining him as defensive coordinator.

Also, Rivera will apparently be meeting shortly with offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell to see if BOTH sides can move forward.

There were conflicting reports yesterday that Senior Vice President of Football Operations Eric Schaffer was fired, however that turned out to be untrue or at least very preliminary.

On Monday, conflicting reports emerged on Redskins Pro Personnel Director, Alex Santos.

Clearly, either someone is testing out who is leaking reports inside Redskins Park or people are jumping to conclusions.

It seems like Rivera, correctly, will take his time to evaluate who he wants to work with and who he doesn't.

I have ZERO problem with this and I am also glad that he's not immediately firing people that he doesn't know, hasn't worked with or maybe doesn't have an obvious replacement for (Del Rio for Greg Manusky).

It also shows that Dan Snyder is listening and correctly allowing the culture changer to run the show. As he should.

There's a new sheriff in town and he's here to clean up a mess. It's Riverboat Ron and it's 2020! Happy New Year, Redskins fans! Happy new decade Redskins fans. This one can't be as destructive as the last one.

