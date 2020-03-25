Riverboat Ron on the Radio

Redskins Head Coach Ron Rivera along with Kyle Smith have been pounding out free agent acquisitions and roster moves at a dizzying rate over the last week.

Washington had traded top corner Quinton Dunbar, signed two running backs in J.D. McKissic and Peyton Barber, two tight ends Logan Thomas and Richard Rogers, two offensive linemen Cornelius Lucas and Wes Schweitzer, and three linebackers Kevin Pierre Louis, Thomas Davis and Jon Bostic. Oh don't forget about Kendall Fuller and Sean Davis.

My head is spinning. Yours is too. It's OK.

The Redskins had a ton of needs and have filled many but certainly far from all holes.

Even with all of that on his plate, he still found some time to join WFNZ-Charlotte and Kyle Bailey on Tuesday for a chat.

Listen to the entire interview here starting at about the 16-minute mark.

The Clubhouse With Kyle Bailey Hour 4: Ron Rivera In Hour 4 of The Clubhouse with Kyle Bailey, Kyle continued to react to the Panthers decision to release Cam Newton. Also, former Panthers head coach Ron Rivera joined the show to discuss Newton's release, the Redskins trade for Kyle Allen and the end of an era in Carolina.

A big topic for Panthers fans and of national interest is Cam Newton.

On the Redskins quarterback situation after they acquired Kyle Allen on Monday.

Is Dwayne Haskins the starter?

Rivera also spoke about the complicated draft process especially if the NFL doesn't loosen restrictions or postpone the dates of the draft.

