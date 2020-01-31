RedskinsReport
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
Gaming

Riverboat Ron on the Sell the Redskins Super Circuit

Chris Russell

Redskins Head Coach Ron Rivera is a media darling in a way that others aren't. 

He's not going to give away state secrets but he's such a good man with common sense and character, you can't help but love talking to him. 

So the media did. And he did. Here's what you missed:

On NFL Network:

On 106.7 The FAN with my colleague Craig Hoffman: 

On the "Redskins Talk" Podcast with J.P. Finlay and company:

Rivera talking that big "C" word that has become an enormous buzz phrase this year. CULTURE. 

With Michael Phillips of the Richmond Times-Dispatch and Richmond.com:

Rivera speaking about not letting the cameras in and Brandon Scherff among other things. 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Greg Olsen is Free...The Redskins need a Tight End!

It almost makes too much sense. A 34-year old still productive tight end is available who happens to have been coached by the same staff in Washington, which has a huge need.

Chris Russell

by

Berttalk

Theismann: "Don't even consider a thought, a phone call!"

Joe says NO! Don't do it. Don't make a call and just "hang up" if/when teams call the Redskins about Chase Young and the No. 2 overall pick.

Chris Russell

by

Berttalk

Some positive progression & numbers from Dwayne Haskins. https://twitter.com/PFF_NickAkridge/status/1222928232636469251?s=19

Chris Russell

McCaffrey on Rivera: "A heck of a leader and a gritty guy."

You can't find anyone that has anything bad to say about Ron Rivera. Certainly not his former stud running back, Christian McCaffrey.

Chris Russell

Two Years Ago - The Redskins & Chiefs Danced with a Deal. A Disaster once again for Washington.

A trade that changed the course of two NFL franchises for several years to come. The Super Bowl is loaded with plenty of Washington Redskins flavor.

Chris Russell

Radio speculation at its finest right here! https://twitter.com/BackAftaThis/status/1222705303164157952?s=09

Chris Russell

McLaurin Finishes Out of the Money

Fan voting can often be fickle. Sometimes it's right. Sometimes it can be woefully wrong. This might be the case for a post season award for rookies.

Chris Russell

Chase(ing) a Trade?

Should the Redskins stay at No. 2 and select Chase Young or should they "chase" filling multiple holes via a trade?

Chris Russell

by

Berttalk

People -- handle your alcohol a lot better than this. Good grief. Also, go to work. https://twitter.com/nypost/status/1222710949024542720

Chris Russell

Simms: Young Should Not be a Lock for Redskins

Of course, the Redskins have not made their selection on who they will take with the No. 2 pick in the draft, if they even stay there. Why would they?

Chris Russell