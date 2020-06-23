Ron Rivera: "My Wife's Killing Me!"

Albert Breer had a couple of details that I found interesting for Redskins fans and NFL fans in broader terms in his latest editions of Monday Morning Quarterback for The MMQB & SI.com.

Five Coaches Debrief Their Virtual Offseason Programs The unusual nature of 2020 NFL offseason led to this scene: The first overall pick barking signals into a computer screen in his parents' basement in southeast Ohio, more than 100 miles away from the closest pro football team, the team this particular quarterback happens to play for now.

If you didn't click through (and you should have) - Ron Rivera detailed his strange journey from Charlotte to Ashburn, Virginia but not the football move, instead it was a house move.

Rivera explained: “For a few weeks, I’d get up in the morning, go right into my tape, my prep for the draft, then meetings. We’d finish our meetings, we did that right around 2:30, 3:00, and then I’d go right into unpacking boxes,” Rivera said of what he had to do in his new home.

“I can remember Mr. [Dan] Snyder calling me one day, asking, ‘How you guys doing?’ I said, ‘We’re doing OK, don’t tell anybody but you gotta get me back to work now. I’ve never opened more boxes in my life.’

Funny but when life intersects with football as it does for most, it isn't much fun.

“He (Snyder) said, ‘What are you talking about?’ I (Rivera) said, ‘My wife’s killing me.’”

He was obviously joking but everyone that has a home and a 'honey-do' knows that exact feeling.

Breer further detailed his conversation with Rivera, some parts of which Rivera has shared with us previously but I don't remember this particular note.

"In a normal year, in Carolina, Rivera would work through film of the top 100 on his team’s board, and it’d always prove a challenging task to make it through all of it. This year, he had no such issue."

It's interesting to hear a head coach in the NFL (a successful one) admit that in the past he had trouble getting through tape for the draft.

Now who knows how many cut-ups or games he was watching on each prospect but I've always wondered how the thousands of draft analysts actually watched the amount of tape they indicate that they watch with all of their detailed breakdowns.

“In all honesty, all the drafts I’ve got through, having to watch players, I’d get a long list, you never really get a chance to finish that list. Well, having as much time as I did to focus in on the draft, I finished my list and then some.”

Good news for Redskins fans. I think.

In a column last week - Breer wrote about and profiled the different journeys of Matt Ryan and Josh Allen.

Inside Matt Ryan's Offseason Program for Falcons Teammates This offseason, every quarterback in the NFL has essentially been handed a mirror, with the results reflecting back who they are as professionals. Do you view this as time off? Or a shot to get ahead of everyone else?

I was more interested in what an unnamed NFC head coach had to say about safety protocols in the coronavirus era.

“We’re banging heads in 1-on-1 drills, licking fingers to throw and snap footballs, high-fiving after good plays, breathing on one another after great tackles, huddling over 100 snaps a day, standing on sidelines shoulder-to-shoulder during 11-on-11s, but we need to be six feet apart all other times. Makes zero sense. Try scheduling for that protocol. I just stopped doing it. Too many what-ifs. I second John Harbaugh.”

Not enough has been paid to this very alarming issue & instead many have focused on fans at games or not.

That's because that is about $$$ for both sides and not the reality of buildings not being properly equipped.

Also, the mere notion that over 120 players and staff are going to just coexist in a small ecosystem is flat out absurd, even though there will be testing and safety protocols.

I haven't thought of every issue by any means but I've never had confidence this was going to work successfully.

Another one for the road that Breer offered up on the start of the season and training camps.

"The other option would be to delay the start of the season. I can say definitively there are teams in favor of that, to allow for more information gathering and caution. The league office, for its part, has pushed back on that idea and wants the season to start on time. And I’ve heard report dates of July 13 and July 20 floated (though, to be clear, the league and union haven't even gotten to the point yet where an actual date has been proposed to the players), though I’m skeptical that new NFLPA president J.C. Tretter would sign off on it. “We would have no interest in that,” said one source."

Game on!

