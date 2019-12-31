Ron Rivera Running the Redskins Without Wilks? KOC?

With Ron Rivera expected to take over the Redskins officially in the next day or so after reportedly agreeing to a five-year deal, the next question becomes who will join him on his staff.

Steve Wilks was with Rivera in Carolina for much of his tenure in a couple of roles, last serving as defensive coordinator and assistant head coach. He was hired and fired in less than a year as Arizona's head coach and then joined a disaster or an organization with the Cleveland Browns as their defensive boss.

It was expected he would join Rivera in Washington, per a report Monday.

Per John Keim of ESPN, Wilks is not expected at this point to join Rivera.

If that new report turns out to be true and these things are often fluid, the Redskins would have to find someone new to run their defense because there's almost no chance Greg Manusky is coming back.

One new name to strongly consider is a two-time former head coach and current ESPN analyst.

Former Redskins receiver Anthony Armstrong had an intriguing idea that I had not thought of, but that could get Redskins fans quite intrigued.

Richard was with Seattle for a number of years and has been in Dallas recently serving with and under Rod Marinelli as their passing game coordinator. He's reportedly set to interview with the New York Giants or their vacant head coach position.

As for an offensive coordinator, Rivera should do everything he can to retain Kevin O'Connell.

KOC just finished up his first year as the Redskins offensive coordinator and called plays for the final 11 games, under the watchful and sometimes restricting eyes of Bill Callahan.

He's highly thought of around the league and at one point, some league insiders even thought it was possible that he would become the new Redskins head coach to try and retain him.

O'Connell has options. He has time left on his contract but if Josh McDaniels leaves New England, he could be looked at a fit there with Bill Belichick, because he's considered extremely sharp and a star on the rise.

Rivera's first job is to secure O'Connell. Even if he becomes a head coach next year and you lose him, the most important process for a young quarterback is year one to year two and making Dwayne Haskins as comfortable as possible to make a leap is the next highest item on Rivera's agenda.

Chris Russell is the Publisher of Maven & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.