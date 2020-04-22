Ron Rivera Speaks to Redskins Report on eve of his First Redskins Draft

Washington Redskins Head Coach Ron Rivera is a busy man as he prepares for his first NFL Draft as more than just a head field general.

He is the No. 1 man in football operations for the Washington Redskins. He's aided by Kyle Smith who has been coordinating the Redskins drafts for a few seasons, but now is helping Rivera run the annual selection.

On Wednesday morning, I caught up with Rivera via phone on behalf of USAA to talk about the incredibly cool virtual setup he has at his new home, that gave Redskins fans a peek inside what Rivera is looking at.

The interview with Rivera covered a number of topics but not the Trent Williams situation which is very fluid as we've reported on throughout.

The Williams situation is clearly coming to an end, as has been expected.

We talked about Urban Meyer's candid criticism of Dwayne Haskins' usage of social media, along with how Kyle Smith specifically sets his draft board making it easier for coaches to digest the information.

As you heard in the interview, Rivera also talked about the communication issues and challenges that the Redskins are facing in this virtual offseason (not being able to see the draft board during virtual calls), along with his philosophy on trading down.

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.