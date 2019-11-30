Redskins
It's time for the "Russell Redskins Report" or everything you need to know about the Redskins as they head to Charlotte for a matchup with the Panthers. 

Rick Snider was all over it as the Redskins beat the Lions for their 2nd win with his report card & post game column. 

https://www.si.com/nfl/redskins/news/at-2-9-its-all-about-the-second-wave-a-quartet-of-young-studs/

Ivan Lambert provided these observations & thoughts after watching the game back. 

We welcomed Bryan Manning into the fold this week & he contributed a look back at the Redskins decision to bypass J.J. Watt for Ryan Kerrigan & Jarvis Jenkins.

Norman Won't Start & He Won't Talk Either

ChrisRussell
Josh Norman was benched last week by the Redskins, only they tried to conveniently cover it up that it was a mutual decision and one based on health. It wasn't. It was based on his consistent poor play. Yes, he was banged up. No, it wasn't because too hurt to play.

Kerrigan out for first time in career.

ChrisRussell
Ryan Kerrigan is out Sunday and that's an end to a great iron man streak. How do the Redskins recover and try to stop Christian McCaffrey without their long-time linebacker?

Five Questions/Answers w/ Scott Hamilton - Panther Maven

ChrisRussell
The Carolina Panthers are desperate. The Redskins are largely playing out the string with an outside chance at the playoffs. Before Sunday's game, I caught up with Scott Hamilton of Maven's Panthers' coverage on SI.com for five questions and answers about the opponent.

They're Alive......They're Alive!!!

ChrisRussell
The Washington Redskins have a much better chance of getting struck by lightning than making the playoffs, but somehow, someway, thanks to a few former Redskins players and the Buffalo Bills organization - they have sliver of hope heading to Carolina!

ChrisRussell

Did the Redskins Make Right Decision on Kerrigan vs. J.J. Watt

bmanning4
In the 2011 NFL Draft, the Redskins were not going to take a quarterback because they weren't close to ready. They also needed volume and to do that, they needed to trade down. They did -- but in the process of drafting a Mercedes, they missed on a Lamborghini. Bryan Manning dives into that decision!