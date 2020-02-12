RedskinsReport
Rumors: Dolphins & Redskins Talking Trade, Bengals Trade Down?

Chris Russell

The Redskins figure to be one of the most intriguing teams in the NFL Draft, but also in free agency and the time leading up and surrounding both. 

There will be a ton of rumors. Some true, many false and most will be denied and scoffed at. 

Here's one: 

I feel the need to point out that I know of Dan Sileo but do know him.  I also know he has a lot of connections, but I've heard that many in the media industry are skeptical about his track record and claims. 

That's not for me to judge until I 100% know or something reasonably close to that.

 He's a member of the  media who was drafted in the NFL and played at the University of Miami. 

We should point out that Sileo also is tweeting about this, which could factor into the Redskins veteran quarterback possibilities. 

Now this summary from Barstool Sports pointed out to me by a good dude here. There's been all sorts of speculation about Joe Burrow not wanting to go to the Bengals. It was strong last week and it's not going away. 

The question I am most interested in is this: How does this affect the Redskins?  

We've covered many of the possibilities that revolve around the No. 2 overall pick in recent weeks. 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
renatorsog1
renatorsog1

Chase Young for the Skins ! HTTR from SEATTLE!

