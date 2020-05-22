RedskinsReport
Safeties and the Skins No. 1?

Chris Russell

How do the Redskins compare at the safety position in the NFC East? 

The answer per John McMullen and Ed Kracz of "EagleMaven" and their personnel sources is right here. Redskins fans are going to be pleased, I think. 

That's right, for the second position group out of four on defense, the Redskins ranked numero uno.

How about that, boys and girls? Here's what John and Ed got from their sources. 

"Veteran box safety Landon Collins figures to be the leader of the secondary in Washington and he’s the type of player you try to manipulate as an offensive coordinator by putting him in space against an athlete. Conversely, Collins can blow things up in his comfort zone.

Sean Davis was brought in from Pittsburgh to handle the deep safety role while Montae Nicholson was released. The depth is relatively solid with Deshazor Everett and Troy Apke." 

“Collins is the most accomplished safety in the division,” a former league scout said. “He’s an interesting player because he’s so good at what he does, but you also game plan for the deficiencies, at least the smart teams do.”

To see how the other teams in the NFC East ranked at safety behind the Redskins, check out the entire piece. 

My spin on this is Collins will be used better this year than he was last year, but he simply must make more impact plays. Sorry, tackles are just not enough. 

Game changing short area zone blowups and perhaps turnovers are what the Redskins need to flip the field and sometimes the game flow. 

Davis will benefit from what should be an excellent pass rush and if he's healthy, he figures to return to where he was heading in 2018. 

The problem? Tackling. He's not great at it. 

Apke showed a few flashes at times last year, but still needs a lot of work and Everett is primarily a special teamer. 

Unless rookie Kam Curl makes an impact, it's hard to see the Redskins being in a good spot at this position if something happens to Collins or Davis. 

Oh and cutting Montae Nicholson was addition by subtraction, so that's going to be a positive.

The rest of the series by the guys at "EagleMaven" with a special focus on the Redskins looks like this:

Defensive Line: Washington cleaning up! 

Linebackers: The Redskins finished third. 

Cornerbacks: Not bad is what I would say. 

Also here's how the SI.com NFC East publishers ranked the four teams with analysis after the draft, as compiled by Jamual Forrest. 

The Redskins were ranked as the best group on defense in two-of-four groupings. Right on or ?? Sign up free, register and join us by voicing your opinion on our community pages and right below!

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

