Santana on the Skins!

I always enjoyed covering Santana Moss when he was a member of the Washington Redskins. Santana was there for each of my six years on the 24/7 beat of this turmoil filled franchise.

I don't always believe what players always say but Moss always had a way to make you feel that he was being authentic. He was almost always available at his locker, too. That's important in a locker room that didn't always have the big names you needed.

On Monday, Moss joined me on 106.7 The FAN for a chat that covered a lot of issues. Some of the highlights and partial quotes from his answers:

Moss on the Redskins 2nd straight win: "It's a great win in my eyes.....I want to see these guys fight, I want to see the grit. It was great to see them come away and on the road."

Does it have a positive effect this winter on free agency recruiting?: "I think so....You get the right coach in here, with the right system and some great football minds in-house, you can never imagine what's going to happen next."

On Steven Sims Jr.: "Let's just be honest, he's a play maker.....He's a returner, period. The thing I'm question is why is he not the guy? No offense to Trey Quinn....C'mon.....He has the same intangibles (comparing Sims to himself and Antonio Brown).

On the hit that knocked out Trey Quinn/Ryan Anderson's ejection: "When you go to the punt return - that guy there should get ejected because one you have to give us room. 2 - he led with his helmet."

On Dwayne Haskins' report card grade through four starts: "He's passing. I look at it like that. ....I would say satisfactory."

Chris Russell is the Publisher of Maven & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.