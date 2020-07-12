Santos and Mann II Reportedly Out of Pro Personnel

The Washington NFL team, as if they don't have enough going on with a name change, have reportedly fired Director of Pro Personnel, Alex Santos and one of his top assistants, Assistant Director of Pro Personnel, Richard Mann II.

Neither reported move could be confirmed with the organization as of 5 PM Sunday.

Santos' firing probably should not come as a surprise as it was widely reported that he was fired on the same day that Bruce Allen was let go.

Multiple reports in the Washington Post and NBC Sports Washington had that information back then only for it to be tabled or delayed until now.

Now - it seems more official.

On late Saturday night - I received a tip something big was about to go down but securing the information was unsuccessful.

The Washington NFL franchise simply has not been good enough on the pro side over the years to help the team get out of the muck and with a new head coach in charge, it was only a matter of time.

When Kyle Smith was promoted to be Ron Rivera's right hand man, that further solidified the thought in some minds that it was a matter of when and not if.

Apparently, when came Saturday for Santos and Mann II.

There's no early word on who replaces them but we've mentioned Joe Schoen in Buffalo and Dan Morgan (with the Bills as well) could be a fit.

Brandon Beane, the Bills General Manager has been regularly consulting Rivera on just about everything, so it stands to reason that a replacement could come from the Bills organization.

