Schefter: No Native American Imagery in Name

A new name and possibly a new logo is on tap for the Washington NFL organization that is trying to dig out of a massive whole.

The name was already fully expected to change despite the team promising a 'thorough review' of whether or not they should do it on Friday.

Now comes word from Adam Schefter of ESPN that the new name will not include any Native American imagery. The initial report does not say anything about the team's logo or shield.

As reported in this space Saturday, Dan Snyder was hoping to keep some sort of Native American imagery, along with the burgundy and gold colors.

Ron Rivera originally indicated something similar to Washington Post on Saturday night. The story mentioned "Rivera said he believes the most important criteria for a new name is that it is respectful of Native American culture and traditions and also is a tribute to the military."

That is apparently not the case when it comes to the name (at least) as the team tries to make a break from its controversial past.

