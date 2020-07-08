RedskinsReport
Schefter: No Native American Imagery in Name

Chris Russell

A new name and possibly a new logo is on tap for the Washington NFL organization that is trying to dig out of a massive whole. 

The name was already fully expected to change despite the team promising a 'thorough review' of whether or not they should do it on Friday. 

Hot Read: Could the new name be in place before training camp? 

Now comes word from Adam Schefter of ESPN that the new name will not include any Native American imagery. The initial report does not say anything about the team's logo or shield. 

As reported in this space Saturday, Dan Snyder was hoping to keep some sort of Native American imagery, along with the burgundy and gold colors.

Ron Rivera originally indicated something similar to Washington Post on Saturday night. The story mentioned "Rivera said he believes the most important criteria for a new name is that it is respectful of Native American culture and traditions and also is a tribute to the military."

That is apparently not the case when it comes to the name (at least) as the team tries to make a break from its controversial past. 

What do you think of this huge reported decision, fans? Sign up free, register and join us by voicing your opinion on our community pages and right below!

Chris Russell is the Publisher of this site, a part of SI.com. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621

