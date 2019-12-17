RedskinsMaven
Scherff ends his year - what about his career with Redskins?

Chris Russell

In advance of Sunday's home finale against the equally moribund New York Giants, the Redskins put three players on injured reserve today. 

As a result, they also have new players added to the 53-man roster.

Redskins Roster Moves Scherff
Redskins Public Relations

Brandon Scherff was visiting a specialist in New York on Monday, per Bill Callahan, for something bad enough in his shoulder and elbow to shut him down for the rest of the season. It's not known at this point if he'll need surgery. 

Now - the question is this: Do the Redskins automatically give him the franchise tag? I do not think that is a guarantee in any way. 

If I was making the decision,  I would not. I've always thought Scherff was good to very good but mostly on the good side. He was rarely dominant in my eyes and now the injuries are piling up. He missed half of last year and will miss a total of five games this year. 

The approximate projected value of the 2020 franchise tag for an offensive guard is $16.1 million, per OvertheCap.com, because the NFL does not break up the position group by tackle to guard/center. 

I am not paying that money if I'm the Redskins to Scherff. Sorry. Many will disagree. Trust me, the prudent decision would be to either get a shorter long-term deal at a reasonable figure (not happening) or to walk away. 

Don't forget, the Redskins need to re-sign Ereck Flowers and find a new left tackle as well. 

In addition to Scherff, Trey Quinn and Jimmy Moreland also are done for the season which means that Washington will be thin on experience in the system, again at corner this week with Quinton Dunbar having missed last week and Simeon Thomas suspended until next year. 

They did sign two veteran corners in Sensabaugh and Webster. 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of Maven & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

