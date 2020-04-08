Scherff Officially Signs (Franchise Tag)!

Brandon Scherff has finally signed his franchise tag.

It took a little while since an Adam Schefter report emerged on March 31st but the one-year contract is now official.

Per the Redskins press release:

"Last season, Scherff played and started in 11 games while only giving up one and a half sacks (1.5) and was named to the Pro Bowl.

"Scherff is entering his sixth NFL season after originally being selected by the Redskins in the first round (5 overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft. For his career, Scherff has appeared in 65 regular season games with 65 starts. Scherff has earned Pro Bowl selections three times in his career in 2016, 2017 and 2019. In 2015, he was named a PFWA All-Rookie performer."

ProFootballFocus.com (PFF) graded him as having only one sack allowed in 643 snaps (394 passing snaps) but he racked up nine penalties.

His best graded game per PFF was against Minnesota on Thursday Night Football. His career grades are all in the 70's overall per PFF, with the exception of his rookie year which was an 81.4.

That's more proof that Scherff is good and not great, as I've contended his entire career.

That video above, which also provided our header, is a good example of Scherff at his best. The problem is the rest of the time. He's fine. Good. Sometimes great. He's never been close to being consistently dominant.

Just by comparison, the best right guard in the game, Zack Martin has been in the high 80's for all but one of his years.

Scherff will count $15.03 million against the salary cap in 2020, which means in terms of average annual value, Scherff is about one million more than Brandon Brooks of the Eagles and Martin, who comes in at $14 million on average.

The Redskins and Scherff can work together on a long-term deal before the normal deadline of July 15th or he'll play the sixth year of his NFL career on the one-year hefty price tag.

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.