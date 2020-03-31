Scherff Signs (His Tag)

Brandon Scherff didn't ever seem to be going anywhere, but according a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter, that's about to be official.

Scherff will count $15.03 million against the salary cap in 2020.

The Redskins and Scherff can work together on a long-term deal before the normal deadline of July 15th or he'll play the sixth year of his NFL career on the one-year hefty price tag.

The Redskins also have to decide how much money they want to spend on a guard, which is not considered a premium position.

Washington has lost Ereck Flowers in free agency while signing Wes Schweitzer and Jeremy Vujnovich.

They also have to try and figure out if Scherff, with a two-year injury history having missed 13 games over the last two seasons, is worth a four or five year deal at more than $13 million per year on average.

Scherff is probably asking for around $15 million per season and maybe for a five-year deal.

There's no chance that I would be willing to do that.

What do you think Redskins fans? Sign up free, register and join us by voicing your opinion on our community pages and right below!

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.