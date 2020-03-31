RedskinsReport
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
Gaming

Scherff Signs (His Tag)

Chris Russell

Brandon Scherff didn't ever seem to be going anywhere, but according a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter, that's about to be official. 

Scherff will count $15.03 million against the salary cap in 2020. 

The Redskins and Scherff can work together on a long-term deal before the normal deadline of July 15th or he'll play the sixth year of his NFL career on the one-year hefty price tag. 

The Redskins also have to decide how much money they want to spend on a guard, which is not considered a premium position. 

Washington has lost Ereck Flowers in free agency while signing Wes Schweitzer and Jeremy Vujnovich. 

They also have to try and figure out if Scherff, with a two-year injury history having missed 13 games over the last two seasons, is worth a four or five year deal at more than $13 million per year on average. 

Scherff is probably asking for around $15 million per season and maybe for a five-year deal. 

There's no chance that I would be willing to do that. 

What do you think Redskins fans? Sign up free, register and join us by voicing your opinion on our community pages and right below!

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

LaCanfora: Redskins are Open to Trading Down

The Redskins have the No. 2 pick. We know what they shouldn't do. We know what they could do. Is it becoming more of a reality?

Chris Russell

by

IceMule

This is a great reminder that u control what u can & never know how it…

Chris Russell

#Redskins new D. C. making bold claims! 🤣🤣

Chris Russell

The 5th Round is Money for the Redskins?

Every NFL team has swings-and-misses in the first round, never mind the fifth round but the Redskins who 'only' got a fifth last week for Quinton Dunbar have an interesting history.

IvanLambert

No OTA's Could Mean a Lost Year?

What’s the big deal if the NFL doesn’t have offseason camps? After all, they weren’t a staple until the past 20 years.

RickSnider

Could Cooks be a Redskin?

The Redskins struck out on Amari Cooper and instead landing Cody Latimer. Could they now be hunting down a more than available receiving threat to upgrade the group again?

Chris Russell

FedExField is open to COVID-19 testing starting Tuesday 3/31 by…

Chris Russell

Pretty cool here. XFL (Via SI.com/Extra Mustard)

Chris Russell

Best & Worst Decisions for Redskins per PFF

The Redskins have made plenty of moves. It's been a dizzying two weeks. Including Sunday. Now - a look at the best and worst + my spin on it!

Chris Russell

Redskins Strike Deal with Darby

At one point in his NFL career, Ronald Darby was a top-flight corner. Injuries have ruined that but he can still make plays and Sunday he found a new home.

Chris Russell