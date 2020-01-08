Scott Turner & The Redskins Make it Official

It's official, official! Scott Turner is coming home!

From the Redskins press release:

"Turner enters his ninth NFL season after serving in a variety of coaching roles with the Carolina Panthers (2018-19, 2011-12), Minnesota Vikings (2014-16) and Cleveland Browns (2013). In 2019, Turner was promoted to Carolina’s interim offensive coordinator following Week 13.

Serving as Carolina’s quarterbacks coach in 2018, Turner helped quarterback Cam Newton post a 67.9 completion percentage, the highest of any player in Panthers’ history, despite playing through injury and missing the final two games. Newton set a franchise record by throwing for at least two touchdown passes in 11 consecutive games, while his 94.2 passer rating was third-best in franchise history.

The Panthers finished 10th in the NFL in net yards (373.3), the second-highest season average in franchise history. Carolina finished the season with a franchise record for most completions in a single season with 378.

Prior to re-joining Carolina, Turner served as the University of Michigan’s senior offensive analyst in 2017. The Wolverines went 8-5 and advanced to the Outback Bowl, while the offense featured three running backs who averaged 5.0 yards per carry or better and the team rushed for more than 2,000 yards for the third consecutive season.

Before his time with Michigan, Turner worked as the quarterbacks coach for the Minnesota Vikings from 2014-16. In 2016, Turner helped quarterback Sam Bradford set a then-NFL record in completion percentage (71.6) and guided him to Vikings records in single-season completions (395), interception percentage (0.9; five in 552 attempts) and single-season completion percentage (71.6). Bradford notched the fourth-highest passer rating in Vikings history with a career-best 99.3.

In 2014 and 2015, Turner worked with first-round draft choice Teddy Bridgewater. In 2015, Bridgewater was selected to his first Pro Bowl in his second season in the NFL and his first as a full-time starter. Bridgewater, who led the team to its first NFC North championship since 2009, bumped his passer rating up from 85.2 to 88.7 and threw three fewer interceptions while playing in three more contests than his initial season. He finished with 3,231 yards passing and 14 passing touchdowns, while rushing for three touchdowns.

In 2014, Turner helped Bridgewater to the best season for a rookie quarterback in Vikings history, setting virtually every franchise rookie passing record and producing the third-best completion percentage (64.6) and the seventh-highest passer rating (85.2) in NFL history for a rookie. In Bridgewater’s first career start vs. Atlanta in Week 4, the rookie threw for a season-best 317 yards and helped the offense pile up 558 net yards, the fourth-most in team history, in a 41-28 win. In 2013,

Turner coached wide receivers for the Cleveland Browns, helping Josh Gordon to the best receiving season in Browns history. Despite appearing in just 14 games, he became the first player in Browns history to lead the NFL in receiving yards (1,646) and became the first player in NFL history with back-to-back 200-yard receiving games.

Turner entered NFL coaching with two seasons as offensive quality control coach for the Panthers in 2011 and 2012. The Panthers recorded two of the top four seasons in franchise history in terms of net yards, setting the all-time mark with 389.8 yards per game in 2011 and 360.7 in 2012. Newton was named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2011. His 14 rushing touchdowns broke the NFL record for rushing touchdowns by a quarterback and were just one shy of the NFL record of rushing touchdowns by a rookie.

Prior to Turner’s first stint in Carolina, he spent three seasons at the University of Pittsburgh, two as an offensive assistant and the last as wide receivers coach. Turner made his coaching debut in 2005 as a graduate assistant at Oregon State before serving as the offensive coordinator at South County (Va.) Secondary School from 2006-07.

A three-year letterman at Nevada-Las Vegas from 2002-04, Turner graduated with a degree in psychology. He served as a reserve quarterback for the Rebels as a junior and senior and played on special teams as a sophomore after being redshirted as a freshman. He earned his college degree in psychology from UNLV in 2006.

Turner is the son of former Redskins head coach, Norv Turner. Norv Turner previously coached alongside his son in Carolina from 2018-19, in Minnesota from 2014-16 and in Cleveland in 2013.

Scott Turner's Coaching Resume:

2020: Offensive Coordinator, Washington Redskins

2018-19: Quarterbacks Coach/Interim Offensive Coordinator (Wks: 14-17), Carolina Panthers

2017: Offensive Analyst, University of Michigan

2014-16: Quarterbacks Coach, Minnesota Vikings

2013: Wide Receivers Coach, Cleveland Browns

2011-12: Offensive Quality Control, Carolina Panthers

2008-10: Offensive Assistant, University of Pittsburgh

2005: Graduate Assistant, Oregon State University

2002-04: Quarterback, UNLV

The names that should jump out in the press release is Cam Newton and especially Teddy Bridgewater, who is a veteran free agent.

