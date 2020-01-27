Senior Bowl Shine

We've relied on the experts and analysts on site at the Senior Bowl all week to provide highlights and video clips of practices that were not fully televised in Mobile this week.

So why stop now?

We mentioned cornerback Troy Pride Jr. from Notre Dame the other day as someone who was standing out in practice, so this should be no surprise.

ProFootballFocus.com (PFF) and their NFL Draft team has been all over Pride Jr. and his rise all this week. They also cited two receivers that could potentially help.

Denzel Mims from Baylor at 6'2", 206 pounds obviously has nice size and PFF says he has "legit explosiveness in and out of his breaks. He blew the doors off some of the Senior Bowl cornerbacks with his burst at the line of scrimmage and hand usage through the route."

K.J. Hill, WR, Ohio State is 6'0" 192 from Ohio State with PFF highlighting his route-running saying he was "easily the most impressive route-runner" and "created separation with ease."

James Proche, WR, SMU (Courtesy Brad Kelly @BradKelly17)

Quarterback Justin Herbert won the MVP of the Senior Bowl game.

I'm convinced the Redskins will not add a quarterback in the draft any earlier than the fourth or fifth round. That would eliminate Herbert, but of course, no scenario should be officially disqualified.

Which could bring the Redskins to look at a quarterback on the rise after taking over for Gardner Minshew.

Anthony Gordon is that signal caller.

The Redskins need a running back because Derrius Guice is oft-injured, if not injury prone. Adrian Peterson is 35 and Chris Thompson is a free agent.

Could La'Mical Perine from Florida be that guy?

You know the last name. He's the cousin of former Redskins back Samaje Perine and also a cousin of Myles Jack.

