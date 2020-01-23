RedskinsReport
Senior Bowl Sneak Peak: Offense

Chris Russell

The Senior Bowl is well underway in Mobile, Alabama and here's a look at who is doing what and how that can fit into the needs of the Washington Redskins. 

Remember this column over the weekend where ProFootballFocus.com (PFF) identified a running mate for Terry McLaurin as being a primary need for Ron Rivera's first year? 

I don't exactly agree that it is a top-shelf need but certainly Washington can use a bonafide 1-A or  No. 2.  

Let's take a look at who is making some headlines in the Reese's Senior Bowl practices on the offensive side. 

WIDE RECEIVERS:

USC - Michael Pittman Jr. 

Florida -  Van Jefferson

Texas - Collin Johnson

Tennessee - Jauan Jennings

TIGHT ENDS:

Florida Atlantic - Harrison Bryant

OFFENSIVE GUARDS: 

Clemson - John Simpson

St. John's (D-III) Ben Bartch

Chris Russell is the Publisher of Maven & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

