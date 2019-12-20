Show me the "Way" to Orlando!

The happiest guy at Redskins Park this week was the lone Redskins starter and possibly the only player that will represent the burgundy and gold.

Tress Way was chosen as the starting punter for the NFC Pro Bowl roster and game in Orlando, his first selection in his career.

Per Redskins Public Relations: "He becomes the first Redskin punter to be selected to the Pro Bowl since Matt Turk in 1998. Way joins Turk (three-time Pro Bowler in 1996-98) and Reggie Roby (Pro Bowler in 1994) as the only players in Redskins history to be selected to the Pro Bowl as a punter.

Way, 29, has appeared in 94 games for the Redskins from 2014-19 and has registered 428 total punts for 19,923 yards (46.5 avg.) and has pinned 158 punts inside the 20-yard line. Way also holds a career net average of 40.5. He is the franchise leader in average, net average and punts inside the 20-yard line (since 1976) and is second in franchise history in total punts, total punt yardage and recorded the second-longest punt in franchise history, a 79 yarder in Week 13 this season.

This season, Way has recorded 70 punts for 3,456 yards (49.4 avg. and 43.6 net avg.) and has pinned 26 punts inside the 20-yard line. He is second in the NFL and first in the NFC in total net yardage and leads the league in total average so far this season. His 26 punts inside the 20-yard line currently ranks eighth in the league and his 79-yard punt is the longest of the season thus far."

Way is one of the most genuine and likable guys in the world, never mind in the often cold Redskins locker room, could have been more excited and pumped for the honor. He went out of his way to thank the media, coaches, teammates and anyone who helped him get there. He even told a funny story about his encounter with fellow Pro Bowler Brandon Scherff, who was put on injured reserve.

Congrats to Way and his family. He's been a part of the Redskins family since 2014 and might just be the best free agency acquisition of the Bruce Allen era.

