Simeon Thomas Suspended by NFL

Chris Russell

The Redskins roster continues to shuffle due to injuries and negligence. 

Per a statement released by the Redskins through an NFL spokesman: "Simeon Thomas of the Washington Redskins has been suspended without pay for the next four regular-season games for violating the NFL’s policy and program on substances of abuse.

The suspension begins immediately. He will be eligible to return to his team’s active roster following the first regular-season game of the 2020 season."

You might be asking who Simeon Thomas is? The easy answer is he's the guy that played over Josh Norman on Sunday in Green Bay. He played 38 snaps in the loss and graded out reasonably well, per ProFootballFocus.com (PFF) at 66.6/100.0. 

He made two tackles and only allowed one reception on three times targeted per PFF. 

The week before he only played one snap. 

Thomas, 6'3" 197,  was a sixth-round selection of the Cleveland Browns in 2018.  He also spent some time with Seattle. 

Norman had four defensive snaps in Carolina but was listed with none on Sunday at Lambeau Field. 

The question for me that I don't have the answer for is: Did the Redskins know that Thomas was getting suspended on Sunday? Meaning did they play a guy as much as they did, because of injury to Quinton Dunbar, instead of Norman, even though they knew that his development would be cut short? 

I don't have the answer to that at this point, but I think it's a fair question. Generally, teams know about suspensions because a lot of times they are appealed before a final decisions is made. I'm not sure if that's the case here (yet), but it sure would be strange if that was the case. 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of Maven & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

