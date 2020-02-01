Smith Faced Amputation - Could Start

Alex Smith was facing an amputation of his leg weeks after his initial injury. Now he could be the Redskins starting QB in week one.

Alex Smith, the Redskins quarterback, who suffered a gruesome leg injury in November of 2018, says he is "very much lucky to be alive."

Smith told that to ESPN, which is a shocking statement to those not paying attention but was very much a possibility in the aftermath.

He told Jeremy Schapp, via Stephania Bell, an ESPN medical expert, "[the] next thing I remember is waking up several weeks later faced with the decision of amputation or limb salvage at that point."

Yikes.

Ron Rivera indicated in several interviews late this week that it is very much a possibility that Smith could still be the Redskins starter.

If that happens, it would be a beyond incredible achievement.

