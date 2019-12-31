Smith Speaks!

Alex Smith was the quarterback that Bruce Allen and Dan Snyder chose to move forward with after divorcing themselves from Kirk Cousins.

They signed him to a four-year, $94 million contract extension when they didn't have to, but it made some sense at the time to find someone who was willing to marry you.

The Redskins started (6-3) and then disaster. An almost unthinkable injury and recovery that still has a long way to go, led to Smith becoming a confidant of Dan Snyder. He counts for a huge chunk of the salary cap that the Redskins are stuck with, no matter how supportive they are about his future and whether he plays another game or not.

Since Cousins has been gone, the Redskins have started SIX different quarterbacks.

Smith is smart. He's aligned himself with the most powerful man in the building, as he can't play and certainly has shared his opinions and thoughts. How much power and influence he has is unknown, but he made it clear that he doesn't want to be in the front office next year - he wants to play.

He also knows that his injury, cap charge and unclear future put the Redskins in a very tough situation. Perhaps it cost Bruce Allen, Larry Hess and others moving forward, their jobs?

It's OK Alex - nobody thinks you're responsible for Bruce Allen's mismanagement and the problems that filtered out of the training room for so many years.

Here's hoping Smith can get back on the field in a meaningful way at some point next year.

If not, maybe he's the next general manager in waiting, despite what he says.

