Snider: A Lot of Marty in Rivera

Lots of strong personalities have passed through Redskins Park during the Dan Snyder era, pledging a new accountability and success. Maybe this time it will happen.

Ron Rivera was introduced as Snyder’s 10th coach and immediately channeled predecessor Marty Schottenheimer’s “one voice” motto that means it’s his way or the highway. Rivera was a high-octane linebacker for 11 years in the NFL and not many things got in his way of success, though Darrell Green did blow past Rivera on the former’s infamous 1988 playoff punt return for a touchdown.

No matter Snyder tested Rivera during 35 hours of interviews in the “freezer” that is a cold room in Snyder’s home. (Hey, mansions are expensive to heat.) The two talked about all things Redskins and a coach who probably could have chosen a couple of other teams opted to come to Washington.

“I really believe this is the right fit,” he said.

Rivera commands the room and in many ways is re-mindful of Schottenheimer, also a former pro linebacker who only lasted the 2001 season with Snyder despite an 8-8 mark because of his stubbornness to deal with the owner. It was the worst mistake of Snyder’s tenure and probably gives Rivera more of a chance with Snyder, who is willing to offer a “coach-centric” approach to leadership by firing president Bruce Allen.

Schottenheimer wanted everything to run through him. Rivera is more flexible, but offered a few absolutes when saying:

“Eleven guys doing one thing at the same time.”

“Don’t’ draw me a map unless you’ve been there.”

“If it doesn’t help us we’re not doing it.”

“If we stay true to us we have a chance.”

What conclusions do we draw from the incoming coach? Well, he’s the polar opposite of predecessor Jay Gruden, whose easy practices too often left the team unprepared. Many great teams saw players saying games were the easiest part of their week. Rivera will likely make that so at Redskins Park.

He has a good commanding presence. Someone people will listen because of the confident tone. Rivera was a reserve on the 1985 Chicago Bears, which is like having a Lombardi Trophy in your pocket. His Carolina Panthers were 15-1 before falling in Super Bowl 50. He was an assistant coach on two straight Philadelphia Eagles NFC Champions. The resume is there so players will quickly learn Rivera knows the path to success.

But Schottenheimer was a great coach in Kansas City before reaching Washington. Mike Shanahan won two Super Bowls before coaching the Redskins. Joe Gibbs won three Super Bowls before returning for a second stint that was the high-water mark of the Snyder era but only two brief playoff appearances in four years.

So Rivera starts from scratch in Washington and that’s fine. With his unrelenting style, the roster will likely see great turnover over the next two seasons as the coach finds his type of players.

And then, we’ll see if Rivera is tough as nails or just another coach passing through on the way to retirement.

Rick Snider is an award-winning sports writer who has covered Washington sports since 1978. He first wrote about the Redskins in 1983 before becoming a beat writer in 1993. Snider currently writes for several national and international publications and is a Washington tour guide. Follow Rick on Twitter at @Snide_Remarks.