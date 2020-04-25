RedskinsReport
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
Gaming

SNIDER: Redskins gain multiple help from one player

RickSnider

The Redskins managed to find someone to fill many roles.

Memphis receiver/running back/and maybe tight end route runner Antonio Gibson was chosen by Washington with the 66 overall selection on Friday. It was a pick out of nowhere of a player noted by some experts as one of the draft’s sleepers.

There was a run on receivers and offensive tackles to deplete those options for Washington. Cornerback could have been a possibility. But Washington needs some offensive playmakers and found a hybrid who will help the receiving corps the most. And, that helps quarterback Dwayne Haskins’ chances of success.

This could be the player that earns Kyle Smith the general manager title. The selection required heavy research while showing the draft is more of an art than science. We’re not talking some experimental dual-position player like Su’a Cravens, but an offensive playmaker capable of helping the Redskins in several spots, including kick returner.

Gibson most likely spends most of his time at receiver, but it’s nice to know if Adrian Peterson finally shows his age or Derrius Guice can’t stay healthy the Redskins have a plug-in for the backfield. Gibson looked sharp in Memphis’ backfield in limited time, but his role should be receiver. With 4.38 speed, he has the quickness and size to get passes often thrown to tight ends that the Redskins lack. Offensive coordinator Scott Turner is gonna love designing plays for Gibson.

Antonio Gibson © Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
© Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

With no second-round pick after failed talks with several teams, including Minnesota that opted to select an offensive tackle, the Redskins couldn’t peddle Trent Williams to get back into the draft before the early third round. That stings a little because Washington is still looking for a needed left tackle and tight end.

But this was a solid pick of a player known only to serious college fans given Gibson barely played before last season. The Redskins found some mid-round magic last season in third-round receiver Terry McLaurin so Gibson could certainly provide a boost somewhere. Options are a good thing for an offense that will look one more time at free agents accepting show-me deals that might pay off.

The third day of the draft too often brings only backups and camp cuts. The Redskins are now largely set for training camp whenever that occurs and Gibson gives them something to anticipate. Maybe something good.

What do you think Redskins fans? Sign up free, register and join us by voicing your opinion on our community pages and right below!

Rick Snider is an award-winning sports writer who has covered Washington sports since 1978. He first wrote about the Redskins in 1983 before becoming a beat writer in 1993. Snider currently writes for several national and international publications and is a Washington tour guide. Follow Rick on Twitter at @Snide_Remarks.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Washington Redskins - 2020 NFL Draft Live Blog/Open Discussion - 2nd/3rd Rounds

We're back for the second and third-rounds of the NFL Draft! The Washington Redskins as of show time only have one choice (No. 66) but could they get more?

Chris Russell

by

SI Draft Tracker

Washington Redskins - 2020 NFL Draft Live Blog/Open Discussion Thread

All the action for Thursday night and round one + the aftermath will be right here for the Washington Redskins!

Chris Russell

by

IvanLambert

Grading Chase

Report card grades are in for the Washington Redskins selection of Chase Young. Surprise! The Ohio State defensive end is highly regarded.

Chris Russell

"Locked on Redskins" PODCAST - Friday April 24, 2020

Chris Russell

Google News Initiative & "Locked on Redskins" Audio Reports - 4/24

Chris Russell

Laremy Tunsil of Texans finalizing contract!

Chris Russell

Landon Collins celebrates Chase Young's selection on NBCSW!

Chris Russell

Latest on Trent Williams

Trent Williams is still a member of the Washington Redskins as of 2 PM ET Friday as rounds two and three of the NFL Draft is on tap!

Chris Russell

Redskins Take Chase Young #2

Chase Young at No. 2. Yes. He wore No. 2 at Ohio State. Where will he go from here in his NFL career is unknown but if he can get to No. 1 in some area or No. 2, that would be great.

IvanLambert

Chase Young is Coming Home!

After much speculation about trading down, the Washington Redskins did what they had to do in Thursday night's first round of the NFL Draft.

Chris Russell