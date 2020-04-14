Snyder New Redskins GM?

I couldn't help but laugh and shake my head when an NFL league executive sent me a couple of pictures on Monday afternoon showing what USA Today's Draft Wire team series had done at the top of their Redskins feature.

USA Today.com

Seriously that's what they posted with their team preview.

Probably just a mistake or they had to list something but around here - that's not going to be just dismissed.

I know many think Dan Snyder is over-running Ron Rivera and Kyle Smith already, but this takes it to a new level.

You have Todd McShay making assertions and Stephen A. Smith pointing his finger plus a sordid reputation from a 20-year past of Dan Snyder, including last year's selection of Dwayne Haskins and the believed involvement/pursuit of Donovan McNabb three months into the Mike Shanahan era.

I've checked and I've checked and been told repeatedly that Snyder is not interfering.

Further, I asked Ron Rivera last week what the status of their relationship is.

“I’ve probably talked with him daily to every other day. And really it’s about what we’re doing, what we’re planning on doing, what’s happening, more so than anything else," Rivera explained to RedskinsReport.com and other reporters.

"I think the biggest thing that he’s really asked is really that he wants to be informed, more so than just turning it over and turning a blind eye. I think he did the laissez faire thing where he was hands off, out of the way, so he just wants to know, and that’s all that it is. We talk through things, I’ve asked him for advice on certain things and certain issues. For the most part he’s letting us do our thing. He’ll call in and just ask how things are going, what do you think, where are you guys now, more so than anything else.

"Like I said the conversation is daily, to almost every other day. It’s been good, it really has. He’s not here to impose his will or anything like that he’s here just to make sure we have the tools that gives us the opportunity to do our jobs.”

As we've said repeatedly, Kyle Smith is essentially Rivera's general manager even though he doesn't have that title.

It's expected that after the draft, the Redskins will NOT pursue a general manager from outside the building, as we've also reported multiple times.

It is possible that Smith gets the GM title at some point and if the Redskins were smart, they would do everything they can to make sure he does not walk out the door.

There's already one situation brewing in the NFL that from what I understand would love to have Smith as part of their organization if things don't get straightened out quickly. I'll leave it at that until I have more.

