RedskinsMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
Gaming

Snyder's Involvement with Haskins a Bad Sign?

Chris Russell

"Dan told me not to go."  That quote. That one right there, set off a soap opera of Redskins type proportions on Sunday afternoon. 

It was from Dwayne Haskins and just like that, a frustrating loss turned into another symbol of weirdness in my eyes and dysfunction in others. 

Dan, of course, is Dan Snyder - the Redskins owner.  When reporters circled back to that after Haskins casually dropped the nugget, he confirmed. 

Immediately, many wondered why and of course that triggered other response and debate. 

So what we have here is an owner with a bad track record of coddling superstar players and empowering them, racing out of his luxury box after spending time with the last quarterback he heavily invested in, one that is becoming his quasi general manager. 

Nothing to see here or something very legitimate to worry about.

Haskins for his part was appreciative of Snyder's concern: "Yeah he did come down from the box. He was concerned. That meant a lot to me." 

Because of those words by Haskins, it softens the concerns that I have. You want your quarterback to feel appreciated and cared for. 

It's a cold harsh business, but human beings are still just that. 

The problem is this: As my 106.7 The FAN colleague, Danny Rouhier, pointed out - was Snyder there for Quinton Dunbar? Jimmy Moreland? Step right up. Whatever your name is. 

That's the problem. Because of Snyder's history, including one that reportedly had him largely as the person behind the selection of Haskins, despite football staff objections, it seems we're going down this road again. 

The one of empowerment. The one where the quarterback gets extra care and concern than the rest of the roster does. 

To some degree - that's professional sports and the NFL. Right? Quarterbacks get paid more, praised more and criticized harsher because ....they're the quarterback. It's that simple. 

Is Dan Snyder doing anything different than what we're all essentially guilty of? 

Nope. The problem is his track-record and that Haskins let this little morsel slip. 

In all likelihood, nobody would have noticed, asked or criticized. 

I would say this: Snyder can do whatever he wants. He's the owner. He should show concern for Haskins, but if you're not going to be involved in checking on every injured player, you probably shouldn't race out of your castle to the x-ray room. 

Especially with the Robert Griffin III history that this owner, this organization and this area has. 

It's essentially a version of being tone-deaf. 

One thing I would point out: As I did on Sunday night on my "Locked on Redskins" podcast and on 106.7 The FAN's "Washington Game Day Uncensored" - would Snyder have been so willing to listen to the doctor's recommendation if the game meant anything?

What if a playoff spot was on the line? 

Would they have over-ruled Dr. West at that point? Would the pressure have caused her to have a different evaluation?

This is what we don't know but it's all fair to ask and wonder. 

Merry Christmas Redskins fans! 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of Maven & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Updating Dwayne Haskins injury

Chris Russell

Dwayne Haskins might and probably should be done for the year after the initial word on his injury suffered Sunday has come in. Breath a little bit Redskins fans.

Teamwork Needed to Start 99-yard Drive

IvanLambert

The Redskins were down seven and needed to drive the length of the football field. That doesn't happen very often around these parts. Yet it did on Sunday. A 99-yard drive that tied the game with a backup quarterback. Teamwork was required to dig out of a big hole, as Ivan Lambert explains.

Redskins Opponents for 2020

Chris Russell

Normally, we don't exact opponents for the following year until right after Week 17 concludes. This year, according to one report, they've already been determined for 2020. We take a look.

Chris Russell

Tough story to read on a good guy that I covered for a long time & got to know...Niles…

Could Wade Wind Up in Washington?

Chris Russell

Wade Phillips wanted to come to Washington a long time ago. It's not known what his future holds in Los Angeles although a potential disappointing and premature end to the defending NFC Champs season, could trigger a reaction according to a report.

Redskins Cowboys Flexed to 4:25 ET Sunday, No. 2 Pick up for Grabs!

Chris Russell

Week 17 of the season will start later for the Redskins, as expected, with Sunday's regular season wrap coming against "America's Team" better known as the Dallas Cowboys.

Snider: Callahan Cost Himself & the Redskins

RickSnider

Bill Callahan has nobody else to blame but himself for the last two losses for the Redskins at home. He's just greasing the skids for his departure, which will make fans happy and several players who haven't always appreciated how hard Callahan has worked them.

How did Haskins Stay Out?

Chris Russell

There's some level of controversy with Dwayne Haskins not returning to Sunday's loss against the Giants. Here's the latest as we know it.

Redskins Win by Losing, Hold No. 2 pick for now!

Chris Russell

The Redskins are in command of their destiny in 2020 in beyond as they currently hold the No. 2 overall pick after a hard fought loss at FedExField to the New York Giants in overtime.

Rick's Redskins Report Card!

RickSnider

Professor Rick Snider has his grades in after the Redskins and Giants went at it, back and forth all day in the home finale!