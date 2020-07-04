Sources: Snyder Wants to Continue to Honor Native Americans But Keep Emblem and Colors

What will the new name of the Washington NFL team be after 'Redskins' is disposed of?

The obvious answer is we don't know but sources told RedskinsReport.com that Dan Snyder would like to pay homage to the past.

This is a bit more:

"Dan would like to continue to honor Native Americans. He would like to keep the emblem and uniform," is what I was told by one source.

Another source backed that desire up and also added that paying homage to the past and not completely burying the controversial history of the franchise is important to Snyder, who once famously said "we'll never change the name. It's that simple. NEVER — you can use caps."

"Dan realizes that the Redskins name is detrimental to business," one source said.

The same source added that it was a very good "bet" that the name would change soon.

Let's start here: I am totally one-thousand percent in favor of keeping the burgundy and gold color scheme. If you want to add black to it or something else, fine.

Don't get rid of the burgundy and gold. That's important. Just change the horrible pants that Bruce Allen loved so much at one point.

Hogs Haven

Now - the franchise absolutely MUST not keep anything close to the current logo.

No thanks. Not in a million years would I keep an Indian Head design or logo anywhere near my product. No chance. Don't be dumb.

No feathers, no spears and absolutely no tributes to the 'Redskins' or anything to do with Native American imagery.

You cannot risk this blowing up on you. You cannot give the media which has nothing but time on their hands and hates covering actual real football a chance to keep pummelling you. Don't do it. It's simple.

The colors are great. That's your tribute. That is your history.

Don't put yourself in a position where two years from now or 20 years from now, you have to go through this again.

If you think the pressure is going to let up, it won't. They are just going to attack and sink their teeth in until you fold.

If you keep a connection to the past that you think is good, check again. The Cleveland Indians are facing that dilemma now as well, despite making cosmetic changes in the past.

'Time for Change': Washington, Indians Contemplating Name Changes The Washington football team and Cleveland Indians have used their respective nicknames for a combined 192 years. In a period of 10 hours Friday, both might have entered their final weeks of existence after decades of controversy.

Dan - you've already caved to insurmountable pressure once. Don't put yourself in any kind of position to have to do it again.

This isn't that hard. Use common sense.

Should the Redskins keep the same colors? What about the logo? Both? Sign up free, register and join us by voicing your opinion on our community pages and right below!

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.