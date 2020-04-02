Stephen A. Smith: Redskins are "not going to touch Tua"

Per Stephen A. Smith of ESPN's First Take - the Redskins have made their decision already. They aren't trading down. They aren't selecting a quarterback. It's a "Chase" to the finish line.

My pal and die-hard Redskins fan Andrew Livingston sent this clip along from Thursday's show.

So there you have it. All the suspense is now officially killed.

The Redskins are "going after Chase Young" as Smith said. Put it in the books!

They are "not going to touch" Tua Tagovailoa with the No. 2 pick. They shouldn't as we've been screaming about for months.

Washington is secure at the quarterback position because Smith says "they're not drafting a quarterback" which I assume means just at No. 2?

Perhaps the most alarming quote is this: "That's what Daniel Snyder wants them to do."

As we've explained, there's a significant difference between "want" and is ordering them to comply.

I still don't believe that Snyder is making any orders or ultimatums as some believe.

However, if the owner wants something - he's more likely to get whatever he wants.

