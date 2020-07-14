Summer Spotlight - Kelvin Harmon Tears ACL

Second-year receiver Kelvin Harmon has torn his ACL and is recovering. He is likely lost for the year.

It continues a string of horrible news surrounding the organization that Monday, officially decided to change it's long standing controversial name and logo.

On Saturday night, we were told to essentially buckle up and there would be much more bad news than just the name game. This is the second example of that and there's still more to come, from what this site's publisher (Chris Russell) has heard.

This is all in addition to the non-stop name game dumpster fire that has engulfed the organization, forcing enormous and unwanted change.

To be candid - the talented Jamual Forrest prepared another well-done feature for our "Summer Spotlight" series that was in the process of being edited and published, when the news came out on Harmon.

So, here's what Forrest wrote and what the Washington organization is now going to be missing.

Second-year wideout Kelvin Harmon had a quiet rookie season for Washington last year. However, as the season went along, Kelvin began receiving more opportunities in the offense, and his production slightly increased in the second half of the year. Harmon only saw six targets in the first half of the season, but in the second half, he saw 38. Harmon has a lot going for him this year, so let us look at him as he enters Washington’s spotlight series.

Inside the Numbers:

Harmon finished his 2019 campaign with 16 games played (eight starts), 30 receptions (40 targets), and 365 yards.

Video Highlights/Analysis:

What They're Saying:

Quarantine has not stopped Dwayne Haskins and Harmon from building chemistry.

Harmon is facing competition from Washington’s rookie wideouts.

Terry McLaurin believes Harmon is poised for a breakout 2020 season.

McLaurin, Sims Jr., and Harmon look to defy expectations.

Mike Clay's Projection:

Mike Clay - ESPN Twitter

Harmon was projected to have 79 targets and 48 receptions. Clay also projected three touchdowns and 633 yards.

Chris Russell contributed to this report.