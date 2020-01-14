Sundberg and Redskins Nation Deserve Kudos

The good news continued to flow in for the Redskins organization on Monday.

Tress Way was named to the PFWA All-NFC team, in a continuing line of honors for a great season.

It's also possible that Chris Cooley is joining the coaching staff, something he's wanted to be involved in for a while.

Kyle Smith was promoted to Vice President of Player Personnel on Monday, an overdue promotion and a great decision by Ron Rivera.

As afternoon turned to evening, the good times kept coming.

Congrats to Nick Sundberg and his wife, along with the Redskins Charitable Foundation and all of the Redskins fans that put on a massive promotional onslaught and campaign for Sundberg to be properly recognized.

Sundberg finishing second to Cam Newton is an amazing accomplishment and he can still win the actual award on February 1st.

"Loads of Love" has gone from an idea to a main arm of the Redskins community out-reach but Sundberg is much more than just one great charitable cause.

He's done it over and over again over his career, which has stretched since 2009 when he was undrafted out of Cal. He signed with the Redskins the next year.

There's no scoreboard for participation in charitable events that I know of, but just by my guess, Sundberg has been at probably 90% or more of them. He's just that kind of guy.

As a result of the strong push from everyone involved, Loads of Love will receive an overall $60,000 donation from Nationwide Insurance to this point. $10,000 for this phase and an original $50,000, Sundberg confirmed to Redskins Maven/SI via text.

Sundberg and his wife will attend various events in Miami before the Super Bowl as well.

Redskins fans answered the bell and flooded timelines everywhere.

Wait...there's more!

Not done yet....

One more?

Awesome job Nick & Flor Sundberg, Redskins Nation and the Redskins Charitable Foundation. A tremendous feel good story on a very good day for the Redskins.

