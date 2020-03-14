Tag! You're it!

RedskinsReport
Kirk Cousins - step right up! Oh wait - he's not here anymore. 

Brandon Scherff - you're it! Lucky you! Yes, you're lucky. 

For the first time since the 2017 season, the Redskins are using the franchise tag. 

The NFL still has not officially decided on the full tender values with the deadline Monday at noon. 

It's expected to be between $15-16 million but more importantly - the franchise tag symbolizes the likely scenario between both sides. 

They aren't close. That's my opinion and how I read it. NOT fact. 

Why else would the Redskins slap the tag on Scherff on Saturday, two days before the deadline? 

It it's just a hold mechanism, you wouldn't have to do it until Monday morning, especially if a deal was close. 

Still - Scherff is probably very lucky right now because his price tag was just fortified. 

If he can stay healthy - his cost is only going up. 

Scherff probably wants $16 million per year on average with a good portion guaranteed and fully guaranteed money of $30 + million. 

The Redskins likely want a deal that's fair for both sides, as we explained here earlier this week. 

The problem for Washington is this: With Trent Williams probably gone and Ereck Flowers an unrestricted free agent, the Redskins only leverage is the tag. It's not really a long-term deal at their presumed price. 

The usage of the non-exclusive tag also keeps the slim chance alive that Scherff could possibly find another team willing to pay him his price and trade compensation to the Redskins. 

There's almost no chance of that. 

Scherff is probably a top-five right guard. He's not a top-five overall guard. 

Why would any team pay his price AND a major compensation package of at least one and possibly two first round picks?

He's good but he's not great. 

