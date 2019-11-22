Tailgate Ted: The Redskins Most Important Fan?

"Tailgate Ted" Abela has been a Redskins season ticket holder since 2001. He's not just a season ticket holder; he might be the Redskins most influential and highly regarded fan.

A computer engineer during the week, the 40-year old is one of a dwindling few who marches out to FedExField every Sunday or whatever day the Redskins often lose on and sets up shop in the "Orange" lot section G-30.

Welcome to the "Hail BBQ" tailgate.

But "Tailgate Ted" doesn't just set up your typical parking lot party. He's also not the normal fan because you've probably seen him on FOX 5 or "Redskins Nation" on NBC Sports Washington before.

That's right, the same show that emanates from Redskins Park. "Tailgate Ted" is no stranger to the Redskins organization. He walks through their building on a fairly regular basis.

More importantly, he's an influential positive voice among a disgruntled and dwindling number of Redskins fans.

Before each and every game, "Tailgate Ted" plans, shops for and organizes a tailgate party for around 150 (every week varies) fans who sign up and RSVP a spot.

The cost? Nothing. Abela asks for a donation (usually $10-20 is the suggested amount) and the money first goes to covering the costs of the food and equipment before being donated to various charities.

Last Sunday, it was a winter coat and clothes drive for the homeless. They collect tickets for "Operation Warrior Wishes" so that veterans and their families can enjoy a day at a football game. "Tailgate Ted" and the "Hail BBQ" crew also donate the proceeds to Redskins long snapper Nick Sundberg's "Loads of Love" organization.

The menu is far from your standard tailgating fare of just hot dogs and burgers. Ted explains below how he formulates the weekly menu.

Before the J-E-T-S, Jets, Jets, Jets tore apart the Redskins on a windy & gloomy day in Landover, this is what "Tailgate Ted" was officially serving up.

Abela grew up in Northern Virginia, Prince William County to be specific. His Dad put him on the infamous season ticket wait list "when I was a kid." He had no idea he was on the list until he got the call in August 2001. His Dad passed away two months before. .

He started with one grill and now rocks three full-size grills and a few backup cooking surfaces. He also bring two deep fryers in his van which he pulled the seats from. Redskins outside linebacker Ryan Kerrigan has helped him distribute goods for people in need.

He largely cooks all the food by himself with some help from friends like buddy, Trey, from Frederick, Maryland

A Dad of three, accompanied by his wife, Jennifer, and adorable 9-year old daughter, Kylie. When asked why he braves the cold and wind in this a brutal season, he says "I like watching football. I'm a Redskins fan."

"Tailgate Ted" was inducted into the "Pro Football Ultimate Fan Association" in Canton, Ohio where legends are forever on display. He went through a rigorous vetting process for the group which includes iconic super fans like the late "Chief Zee" and "The Hogettes."

"It's heaven if you're a football fan," Ted says. All of the fans that are part of this cherished group take over a hotel, convene in the courtyard for fellowship and also work hard for charitable causes in Canton like the "J. Babe Stearn Community Center"

The Redskins donated activity books to help out and kids get to benefit from this unique fan group.

If you're a jerk, don't even bother. The "Hail BBQ" Tailgate crew does not want you or your unruly behavior. They insist on "fans that want to help out."

"Tailgate Ted" and his mission to unite Redskins fans through loyalty and charity was inspired by the world famous "Hogettes" who proudly wore dresses and pig snouts in support of their favorite team.

What many don't realize is how much money the "Hogettes" raised for many different groups. A sum of around $100 million dollars is what Howard Churchill recalled on Sunday.

How would he know? Churchill is one of the members of the legendary group and on this day, he was at FedExField from his home in Richmond, Virginia and going to the game as a guest of his pal, "Tailgate Ted."

"Ted is carrying on for us....Ted has taken on the banner and carrying it forward every day for us," Churchill says of his friend. "I couldn't ask for a better man to do it."

Abela, who is married but doesn't have kids, has plenty of friends and support but clearly being friends with Churchill is something he cherishes. "It's an honor." as he explains in the video above.

"Ted is more about what can I give back," Howard the Hogette says. His motto is what can I do to bring a smile?"

Churchill had plenty of great stories about what the "Hogettes" used do do for so many worthwhile causes. They are members of the "VISA Hall of Fans" and made their fame at RFK Stadium.

When the Redskins had a home field advantage.

"I hope we can get that started back here, sooner or later," Churchill says. "It's our turn to see it again."

More than just the Redskins, Churchill says his interactions with fans of other teams were always positive. They now regularly take over FedExField and often it is an embarrassing site.

Howard says he would tell fans of other teams that he "hates your team, but loves your fans. They love their team as much as I love mine."

That philosophy is why several Jets fans dressed in their jerseys were in attendance at the "Hail BBQ" Tailgate on Sunday.

They were eating up the inventory that "Tailgate Ted" shopped for and purchased on Saturday and then cooked on Sunday morning.

Normally, Abela does not eat much but he says he did eat a little. He's too busy preparing the copious amounts of delicious grub and then cleaning it up and packing everything away in the van, before heading into the concrete jungle.

Redskins fans are a dying breed for right now. "Tailgate Ted" says he can envision giving up this production that he sometimes takes a significant financial loss on. "The past couple of years have been tough."

He has three herniated disks in his back and needs a couple of epidural shots from time to time to keep going. When he gets into the stadium, often the experience is filled with "getting beat up (figurative) by opponents' fans."

"Mrs.Tailgate" only makes it to one game a year. She's a Florida girl, Ted explains. She supports her husband's passion.

Now it's time for the Redskins to reward "Tailgate Ted's" passion and support for them, with finally getting right on the field.

Then the preparation, money, cooking and tailgating will all be worth it.

