Former Redskins WR Terrelle Pryor recovering & charged

Former Redskins receiver Terrelle Pryor is recovering from a stab wound in Pittsburgh, his hometown, while also facing an assault charge.

Details still aren't exactly clear but TheFANDC.com summed them up nicely here via The Associated Press and USA Today.

Pryor bounced around to the Jaguars, Bills and the Jets after being let go by the Redskins.

His one-year contract that he signed after a mostly productive season with the Browns in 2016, cost the Redskins $6 million and they got 20 catches for 240 yards and a score for that.

It was another poor decision among many in free agency during the Bruce Allen era, as Bryan Manning detailed.

Pryor short-armed passes, seemed to be spooked by going hard on inside breaking routes and lost his first target, a deep ball from Kirk Cousins in the sun.

His lone touchdown was on a tight "Monday Night Football" loss in Kansas City, when the Redskins had, you know, a productive quarterback.

