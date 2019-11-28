Thankful for a "Skinless" Thanksgiving!

It's Thanksgiving Day 2019 and in some ways if feels kinda weird. Right? The holiday is here. It's the best of the year. No presents. Family, food and football on television all day after you watch the Macy's Thanksgiving parade.

This is also the first Thanksgiving that the Redskins will not play on since 2015.

They've played four times on the holiday since 2012.

Some of you might be missing that. Some might be craving that. I have to be completely honest. I'm not. It's too much aggravation and work on a day that's supposed to be fun.

I thought if I felt this way - maybe you do as well? Or perhaps, Redskins players and coaches that have been here for the last three years would feel differently.

Nick Sundberg, the Redskins long-time long snapper has been here since 2010. So he's been a part of several Thanksgiving games in that span. He also is one of the best guys in the locker room and does a tremendous job for his charitable endeavor, "Loads Of Love."

In case you missed at the beginning of our chat, yes, Tress Way unloaded in a different way than he normally does on a football.

Happy Thanksgiving Redskins fans!

Redskins interim coach Bill Callahan was with the Dallas Cowboys before joining the Redskins in 2015, so he's coached on Thanksgiving for much of this decade.

As you would expect football coaches just coach, but Callahan provided us with a thoughtful look at playing on the big stage.

The Redskins are practicing on this Thanksgiving, but that's not the same as being gone from Wednesday afternoon until late Thursday night after a round trip flight to Dallas and playing on a short week. This is a good thing. No matter what anyone says.

Dustin Hopkins had two critical field goals late in Sunday's win over the Lions and when I caught up with him, we got down to the real reason he didn't want to play this Thanksgiving. His wife's macaroni and cheese!

Redskins right tackle Morgan Moses was thankful for not having to play this turkey day.

After the team is done with practice, he's heading home to Charlottesville, Virginia to have one of his favorites, Cornish hens.

Redskins punter Tress Way is normally booming kicks all over AT & T Stadium on Thanksgiving but this year, he'll go home after practice and enjoy the day. Yet, he'll also miss playing a game today because of what it represents.

No matter which way you fall in on this debate, today is a great day because the Redskins are not playing and that removes a ton of anxiety and pressure.

Oh and it's also time to break out the smoked turkey and a heavenly mac-and-cheese with so much butter, cream and different types of cheese that your arteries will thank you as they are clogging!

Happy Thanksgiving everyone!

