Redskins
Maven
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Thankful for a "Skinless" Thanksgiving!

ChrisRussell

It's Thanksgiving Day 2019 and in some ways if feels kinda weird. Right? The holiday is here. It's the best of the year. No presents. Family, food and football on television all day after you watch the Macy's Thanksgiving parade. 

This is also the first Thanksgiving that the Redskins will not play on since 2015. 

They've played four times on the holiday since 2012. 

Some of you might be missing that. Some might be craving that. I have to be completely honest. I'm not. It's too much aggravation and work on a day that's supposed to be fun. 

I thought if I felt this way - maybe you do as well? Or perhaps, Redskins players and coaches that have been here for the last three years would feel differently. 

Nick Sundberg, the Redskins long-time long snapper has been here since 2010. So he's been a part of several Thanksgiving games in that span. He also is one of the best guys in the locker room and does a tremendous job for his charitable endeavor, "Loads Of Love."

In case you missed at the beginning of our chat, yes, Tress Way unloaded in a different way than he normally does on a football. 

Happy Thanksgiving Redskins fans! 

Redskins interim coach Bill Callahan was with the Dallas Cowboys before joining the Redskins in 2015, so he's coached on Thanksgiving for much of this decade. 

As you would expect football coaches just coach, but Callahan provided us with a thoughtful look at playing on the big stage. 

The Redskins are practicing on this Thanksgiving, but that's not the same as being gone from Wednesday afternoon until late Thursday night after a round trip flight to Dallas and playing on a short week. This is a good thing. No matter what anyone says.

Dustin Hopkins had two critical field goals late in Sunday's win over the Lions and when I caught up with him, we got down to the real reason he didn't want to play this Thanksgiving. His wife's macaroni and cheese! 

Redskins right tackle Morgan Moses was thankful for not having to play this turkey day. 

After the team is done with practice, he's heading home to Charlottesville, Virginia to have one of his favorites, Cornish hens. 

Redskins punter Tress Way is normally booming kicks all over AT&T Stadium on Thanksgiving but this year, he'll go home after practice and enjoy the day. Yet, he'll also miss playing a game today because of what it represents. 

No matter which way you fall in on this debate, today is a great day because the Redskins are not playing and that removes a ton of anxiety and pressure. 

Oh and it's also time to break out the smoked turkey and a heavenly mac-and-cheese with so much butter, cream and different types of cheese that your arteries will thank you as they are clogging! 

Happy Thanksgiving everyone! 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of Maven & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY
ChrisRussell

Remembering Sean Taylor's legacy..

0
ChrisRussell

A protest at Redskins Park.. …

0

Remembering Sean T.

ChrisRussell
0

Sean Taylor passed away 12 years ago today. I didn't know him personally or get to cover him. I knew him on television and as someone who loved to talk about football. A dozen years later, the tributes and remembrances are still flowing.

Ioannidis Underrated? Not Here!

ChrisRussell
1 0

Matt Ioannidis, the Redskins fourth-year defensive end continues to improve as a pass rusher every year. He might not be the most talented of Jim Tomsula's crew but he sure is the most productive.

Redskins Wednesday Practice Report

ChrisRussell
0

The Washington Redskins are getting ready for the Carolina Panthers this Sunday in Charlotte. One team is fighting for their playoff lives, another is playing out the string but there's a few reasons to watch.

A Heartfelt Protest at Redskins Park

ChrisRussell
0

Julia Crabbe was 21 years old when she tragically passed away two weeks ago suffering from a suspected drug overdose at Redskins safety Montae Nicholson's home. Today, her family was gathered outside the gates of Redskins Park to send a message to Montae & the Redskins that they need and needed to do more.

Snider: At 2-9, it’s all about the second wave & a quartet of young studs.

RickSnider
0

The Redskins have young talent. There's no doubt about that. How good is it? That's the question. In a lost season, Rick Snider says a quartet of offensive studs have to grow together.

A Former Redskins Finds a Home, Another One Needs a Job

ChrisRussell
0

Former Redskins Players are always in the news and I always have a curiosity for some strange reason. It's almost like an ex-girlfriend or former boss. On Tuesday, two major disappointments were in the news. One has a new home with an intriguing twist and one needs a new gig.

ChrisRussell

Will an iron-man streak come to an end this Sunday in Charlotte?

0
ChrisRussell

Could you imagine this crazy playoff scenario for the Redskins?

0